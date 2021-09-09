Oakcrest football "rerouted" for success this season

Forest, a 1999 Oakcrest graduate, starred at wide receiver for the Falcons. He is a familiar figure in the Oakcrest community and on the school’s Wall of Fame.

Forest, 40, began his coaching career at Holy Spirit in 2007. He was an assistant at Cedar Creek under former Pirates head coach Tim Watson from 2010-2019. Forest coached wide receivers and helped develop such talented players as current Rutgers University standout and Cedar Creek graduate Bo Melton.

At Wednesday’s practice, Forest wore a blue shirt with an O on the front and “reroute” written on the back. He made sure the Falcons moved quickly from session to session.

“He treats us like family,” Bullock said of Forest. “He tells us he loves us every day. He keeps us going and helps us stay focused in school and sports. He just brings energy.”

Forest understands what the Oakcrest players go through every day because he was once one of them. He sometimes tells his players what he achieved as a Falcon.

“It gives us a vision of what we should do,” Bullock said.

Oakcrest opened two weeks ago with a 29-2 win over Pleasantville follow by a 34-0 win over Buena Regional last Friday.