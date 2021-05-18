Oakcrest defeats Lower Cape May to run win streak to 8: Roundup

Ryan Liberty scored four goals and added two assists to lead the Oakcrest High School boys lacrosse team to a 13-11 victory over Lower Cape May in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.

Ethan Nelson scored three for the Falcons (8-1). Gunnar Angier and Michael Raciti each scored twice and had an assist. Logan Skinner scored twice. Angier led with 10 ground balls. Clayton Husta and Michael O’Brien each added an assist. Owen Haugan made 14 saves.

Oakcrest, winner of eight straight, led 7-6 at halftime.

Gavin Hill, Taj Turner and Mackey Bonner each had three goals for Lower (3-8). Matt Brown scored twice

Softball

No. 5 Hammonton 11,

Absegami 1

Hammonton (13-0) scored eight runs in the second inning. Ava Divello, Jadyn Barker and Krista Tzaferos each homered. Makenzie Edwards doubled twice. Victoria Esau had two RBIs and scored twice. Edwards struck out 10 on five innings.

Ayana Crandell scored the lone run for Absegami (4-12). Savannah Neff pitched four innings, striking out two.

Buena Reg. 11,

Holy Spirit 1