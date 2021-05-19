Oakcrest baseball comes back to beat Cape May Tech

The Oakcrest High School baseball team erased four-run deficit in the seventh inning to come back and beat Cape May Tech 11-10 on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

The Falcons (8-9) trailed 10-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh and were able to score five runs. Adrian Firpo's RBI triple and two key hits by Angelo Luma, including his bases-loaded, walkoff single, highlighted the inning.

Firpo also earned the win, pitching three innings in relief and striking out three.

Aidan Hofmann tripled and drove in two runs for Cape May Tech (2-10). Ronald Neenhold had three RBIs and scored twice.

No. 3 Mainland reg. 14,

Middle Twp. 6

John Wood pitched four innings, allowed just three hits and struck out thee to earn the win. Chase Petty hit a two-run home run for the Mustangs (14-2). Mark Elliott and Jared Wilson each doubled. Luke Sharp singled and drove in two. Joe Sheeran drove in three. Mainland, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, scored five runs in the first inning.

For Middle (5-14), Matt Racz had two hits, and Colin Laughlin drove in two runs.

No. 9 Holy Spirit 14,