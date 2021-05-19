Oakcrest baseball comes back to beat Cape May Tech

The Oakcrest High School baseball team erased four-run deficit in the seventh inning to come back and beat Cape May Tech 11-10 on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.
The Falcons (8-9) trailed 10-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh and were able to score five runs. Adrian Firpo's RBI triple and two key hits by Angelo Luma, including his bases-loaded, walkoff single, highlighted the inning.
Firpo also earned the win, pitching three innings in relief and striking out three.
Aidan Hofmann tripled and drove in two runs for Cape May Tech (2-10). Ronald Neenhold had three RBIs and scored twice.
No. 3 Mainland reg. 14,
Middle Twp. 6
John Wood pitched four innings, allowed just three hits and struck out thee to earn the win. Chase Petty hit a two-run home run for the Mustangs (14-2). Mark Elliott and Jared Wilson each doubled. Luke Sharp singled and drove in two. Joe Sheeran drove in three. Mainland, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, scored five runs in the first inning.
For Middle (5-14), Matt Racz had two hits, and Colin Laughlin drove in two runs.
No. 9 Holy Spirit 14,
ACIT 3
Jayden Shertel tripled, scored two runs and drove in two for Holy Spirit (11-7). CJ Egrie doubled twice, scored two and drove in two. Trevor Cohen doubled, scored twice and had two RBIs. Donovan Patten pitched a complete game and struck out seven.
The Spartans are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Christian Hawkes had two RBIs for ACIT (2-13). Samuel Austin and Hawkes each singled. Josh Hartman struck out three in 3 2/3 innings.
Camden Academy Charter 13,
Bridgeton 11
For Bridgeton (4-10), Erick Torres had three RBIs and a double. Elias Reyes Gallardo singled twice and scored two runs. Jorge Valentin doubled and scored a run. Camaron Dunkle scored twice and had two hits.
Camden Academy Charter (1-10) earned its first win of the season.
Girls lacrosse
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 18,
Brick Memorial 3
Rylee Johnson scored her 100th career goal for Southern (10-2). She scored six goals and added six assists. Sophia Cooney scored five to go with three assists. Casey McBride scored three and added three assists. Kacey Kubarewicz scored three and had two assists. Gabby Russomano scored once. Lauren Ricci made 14 saves.
Abby Fuchs made 15 saves for Brick Memorial (5-5).
Boys golf
From Tuesday
Pinelands Reg. 192,
Brick Twp. 199
P—Brandan Tyhanic 43, Grace Klements 45, Thomas Reilly 46, Luke Schertenlieb 58
B—Derek Nahrwold 37, Alex Jankowski 53, Logan Donnelly 54, Ryan Panuska 55
Records: Pinelands 8-3; Brick 4-8
Lower Cape May Reg. 188,
Wildwood 268
L—Andrew Barber 42, Randy Duley 47, Zach Bada 47, Carl Hober 52
W—Matt Sottnick 61, Seamus Fynes 67, Gavin Richards 70, Rebeka Leyva SantaMaria 70
Records: Lower 4-10; Wildwood 0-8
Girls golf
From Tuesday
Barnegat 212,
Lacey Twp. 223
B—Yasmeen Muhammad 49, Olivia Maschi 51, Maura Glines 55, Kira Pokluda 57
L—Kendall Evans 51, Madison Zrinski 52, Haley Austin 60, Marley Besser 60
Records: Barnegat 8-4; Lacey 7-5
Boys tennis
From Tuesday
Cedar Creek 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Maxwell Souder 6-0, 6-0; Chase Blanchard CC d. Caleb Lawson 6-1, 6-1; Justin Popdan L d. Kyle O'Connor 6-3, 6-0
Doubles: Lorenzo Fortunato-Oscar Perez CC d. Connor Deignan-Sean Murphy 6-2, 6-1; Shane Houck-Chris Lam CC won by forfeit.
Records: Cedar Creek 5-5; Lower 2-10
