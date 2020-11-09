Nya Gilchrist scores to send No. 8 Ocean City to 2-1 win over No. 9 Middle Township

Ocean City also had several more chances to score than the Panthers. The Red Raiders had 23 corners to Middle’s five. Grace Thompson made 14 saves for Middle, and Ocean City’s Nora Bridgeford had three saves.

The score was tied 1-1 when an O.C. corner was whistled with just more than a minute left in the third quarter. Alexis Smallwood inserted it to Tara McNally, who shot it toward the goal from inside the circle. Smallwood tipped it back to Gilchrist, who scored from in front.

“I got the ball from Alexis and shot it,” said Gilchrist, a 17-year-old senior and Ocean City resident. “We got the finish we wanted. Our goal today was to come out hard. It was a tough, physical game, and we accomplished that goal.”

McNally made it 1-0 with a quick shot from the right side just 1 minute, 38 seconds into the game. McNally a senior midfielder, leads Ocean City with 22 goals.

But the Panthers stopped Ocean City from scoring again the rest of the half.

Middle’s Kate Herlihy tied it 1-1 on a corner midway through the third quarter. Shea Gerhard assisted, after the insert by Briar Lemma. Herlihy leads Middle with 16 goals.