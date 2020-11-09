Nya Gilchrist scores to send No. 8 Ocean City to 2-1 win over No. 9 Middle Township

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The high school sectional field hockey tournaments are coming up, and Ocean City and Middle Township were just the right opponents for each other as the teams make final preparations.
Ocean City’s Nya Gilchrist scored the winning goal on a corner with a minute left in the third quarter as the visiting Red Raiders beat Middle 2-1.
Ocean City, ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 9-2. Middle, ranked ninth, fell to 8-2-1 with both of its losses to Ocean City. The Red Raiders edged the Panthers 1-0 on Oct. 21.
“It was a tough, physical game,” Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. “Middle is very good in transition. It was good prep.”
Ocean City is top-seeded in the South East Region Group A tournament, which includes 10 teams from the Cape-Atlantic League. The Red Raiders have a first-round bye and will host the winner between eighth-seeded Lower Cape May Regional and ninth-seeded Atlantic City on Nov. 17. Teams in the bracket are from Groups II, III and IV.
Middle Township in the No. 1 seed of the South West Region Group A tournament, a 16-team bracket of Group I teams. The Panthers will host 16th-seeded Riverside on Nov. 13 in a first-round game.
Much of Monday’s game was played at the midfield with both teams getting their sticks down and stopping rushes upfield. Ocean City picked sophomores Andi Helphenstine (defender), Brooke Hanley (a midfielder) and Ella Brogan (a forward) as their stars of the game. All did plenty of good work in the center of the field.
Ocean City also had several more chances to score than the Panthers. The Red Raiders had 23 corners to Middle’s five. Grace Thompson made 14 saves for Middle, and Ocean City’s Nora Bridgeford had three saves.
The score was tied 1-1 when an O.C. corner was whistled with just more than a minute left in the third quarter. Alexis Smallwood inserted it to Tara McNally, who shot it toward the goal from inside the circle. Smallwood tipped it back to Gilchrist, who scored from in front.
“I got the ball from Alexis and shot it,” said Gilchrist, a 17-year-old senior and Ocean City resident. “We got the finish we wanted. Our goal today was to come out hard. It was a tough, physical game, and we accomplished that goal.”
McNally made it 1-0 with a quick shot from the right side just 1 minute, 38 seconds into the game. McNally a senior midfielder, leads Ocean City with 22 goals.
But the Panthers stopped Ocean City from scoring again the rest of the half.
Middle’s Kate Herlihy tied it 1-1 on a corner midway through the third quarter. Shea Gerhard assisted, after the insert by Briar Lemma. Herlihy leads Middle with 16 goals.
The Red Raiders had seven corners in the fourth quarter, but Middle had a late rally with two corners as the Panthers tried to tie the score. Bridgeford made a good stop, and the defense cleared the ball.
“Kate gets a lot of attention from defenders, but she distributes the ball,” Middle coach Janina Perna said. “Teams often don’t pay a lot of attention to our other players, and they have a lot of skill.
“It wasn’t our finest game. We did a lot of things well, but there’s a lot to work on.”
Ocean City 1 0 1 0 — 2
Middle Township 0 0 1 0 — 1
Goals-McNally, Gilchrist OC. Herlihy MT.
Goalies-Bridgeford (3) OC. Thompson (14) MT.
Records-Ocean City 9-2; Middle 8-2-1.
