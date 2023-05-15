Nuncie Sacco was old-school when it came to sports.

"Horse racing, boxing and baseball were his favorites," John Sacco, the oldest of his four sons, said Monday morning.

Small wonder the national pastime had such a strong hold on him: He was captain of the 1949 Hammonton Little League team that won the World Series before 12,000 fans in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, an achievement that bonded all those boys for the rest of their lives.

But his sports and community legacies went far beyond what he accomplished as a speedy, 11-year-old leadoff hitter and second baseman.

Sacco, who died May 5 at 85, played football at Trenton State College (now The College of New Jersey). He became the first boys basketball coach at Mainland Regional School and guided the Mustangs to three Cape-Atlantic League championships and a record of 131-51 in nine seasons, local sports historian Tom Williams wrote in a tribute on his website.

He got a master's degree at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University), coached some football, was a teacher and later became the Mustangs' athletic director. Sacco, who finished his career as an assistant principal in 1995, was a 2017 inductee into the South Jersey Coaches Hall of Fame.

"For me, a very, very sad day," Mike Gatley, a former Mainland athlete who is now the Mustangs' AD, said Sunday of Sacco's death. "But at the same time ... he looked great for so many years."

As a past president of the South Jersey Coaches Association, Gatley played a key role in getting Sacco considered for the HOF.

"I felt it necessary to bring his name to the table," he said. "He was welcomed with open arms. He was a person who truly deserved it and never would have been asked to be recognized. He was such a deserving guy."

Sacco's survivors include his wife of 62 years, Kathleen, sons John, Michael, Steven and Mark and seven grandchildren. John Sacco says his father enjoyed being involved with the lives of his kids and grandkids. "He was always just keeping up with us. ... He enjoyed going to games."

And being out and about at a game or anywhere else typically offered Nuncie Sacco the chance to do something else he loved: talk.

John Sacco says his father invariably would run into someone he knew or even just wind up in a conversation with people he encountered as he went about his day. A quick errand could be held up by a 15-minute conversation with a friend, a casual acquaintance or even a stranger.

"He had a lot of friends. My dad was a very gregarious guy. He loved to talk," said John Sacco, 61, and recently retired from the state Department of Environmental Protection. "It was just amazing how many people knew knew him."

One of his best friends was Jim Schafer, who taught history at Mainland and later was director of the guidance department.

"He was a very friendly person. He would sit outside (his Linwood home) and kind of converse with everybody walking past," Schafer, 86, recalled Monday.

They met in high school, Sacco a member of Hammonton's class of 1955, Schafer a 1954 graduate of the old Egg Harbor High School.

"We became friends, and it lasted his whole life," Schafer, of Linwood, said.

In retirement, Schafer and another former Mainland teacher, Bill Avena, would meet for breakfast every Wednesday. "Some of his former Mainland players would stop by and have a cup of coffee," Schafer said.

Gatley considered Sacco a mentor and then a friend with whom he had "an immediate connection."

"I got to know Nuncie when I was a student at Mainland back in the late '70s. Actually, we had some nice conversations, student to AD, never in a million years thinking I'd be in the same position he was."

Over the years, they bonded over their shared experience of overseeing a large high school sports program. The Saccos lived for years on Wabash Avenue in Linwood, just a couple of blocks from the school. On Gatley's way home from work, he would often see Sacco out front, tending to the lawn, and he'd stop to chat.

"We would just laugh about some of the same things that ... here it is 40 years later and I'm dealing with some of the same things" he did, Gatley said.

He laughed again Sunday when recalling their many chats, one AD to another, saying they were "more of a therapy session" to him.

Fishing, friends and family

John Sacco said his father stayed active throughout his life. He loved fishing from his boat, Fast Ball, and spending time with his grandkids. He kept in touch with many of his former athletes and remained lifelong friends with his Little League buddies.

His father "was strong to the very end. He was a strong guy. He looked great. Full head of hair. Not much gray. ... The decline, he went quickly, thank God."

Gatley said he last spent time with Sacco before the COVID-19 pandemic. "He looked fantastic," he said.

Nunice and Kathleen, who shared a lifetime and a love of ice cream, moved a couple of years ago to a complex in Egg Harbor Township, their longtime Linwood home with three flights of stairs having become too much. They also had a home in Sea Isle City they had inherited years ago from a grandmother. Always good with his hands, Sacco rehabbed the 1920s- or '30s-era home.

"Was always busy," John Sacco said.

Schafer has a lifetime of memories of his dear friend. One dates to the days when Sacco was juggling his duties as the freshman football coach while also coaching the basketball team. Schafer was his assistant basketball coach. Sacco would come in from the football field to join the basketball team already on the court for practice. One day, Sacco called out to Schafer from the other end of the Mainland gym.

"He said, 'Jim, you need to help me put my arm back in the shoulder socket. An old football injury.' I looked at it in horror. I just couldn't do it," Schafer said.

Help was called, the injury was fixed and it never even fazed Sacco.

"After practice, it was like nothing" had happened, Schafer said, still in disbelief all these decades later.

"I always tell this story when someone asks me about Nuncie."

For a while, Sacco also juggled his duties as a mechanical drawing teacher with his responsibilities as an AD. Coaches would stick their heads in his classroom and say, "Hey, I need shirts, I need socks for my team."

"The kids used to kid about that," Schafer said with a chuckle. "There was not a whole lot of teaching, but there where were a lot of conversations."

'An incredible thrill for him'

Nuncie Sacco was born and raised in Hammonton and began his career in education at the high school there before heading to Mainland. And it was in Hammonton that he and his friends embarked on a journey that created memories of a lifetime. Seventy-four years ago, Sacco scored the first run of a 5-0 victory over Pensacola, Florida, in the Little League World Series championship game.

"He cherished the memories" of that magical 1949 season, John Sacco said. "I think that was an incredible thrill for him."

In August 2009, the 60th anniversary, Nuncie was one of six members of the team who were honored in South Williamsport before a Little League World Series game between Georgia and California. They spent much of the evening getting photographed, shaking hands and being applauded.

Sacco and his boyhood pals waited on the field at Howard J. Lamade Stadium prior to that U.S. semifinal game. His teammates had chosen Sacco, then 71, to throw out the first pitch. Repeatedly, they asked if he had warmed up.

"You don't warm up anymore at our age," Sacco said. "You just pray a lot and then hope it doesn't go in the dirt."

His pitch sailed into the catcher's mitt.

Press archives contributed to this report.