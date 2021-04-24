North Jersey power Don Bosco Prep stifles Holy Spirit 6-0 in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic

“When you have North Jersey vs. South Jersey, it’s always a statement game,” Jaxel said. “We want to play the best competition. That’s why we came down here.”

Jaxel dominated the Spirit hitters. The Spartans got just two runners to second base. Jaxel struck out seven and walked two.

‘The two-seam (fastball) was really working,” said Jaxel, who sat in the high 80s on a radar gun behind home plate. “I really didn’t have my breaking ball today, so I relied on the changeup against the lefties. The energy was never down in the dugout. It was always up, and that kept me going.”

Spirit starting pitcher Jayden Shertel got better as the game went on. He allowed six hits and four runs (three earned) in six innings.

But Shertel allowed just three hits, walked none and struck out three in his final three innings.

“He got better and better and had shorter and shorter innings,” Normane said of Shertel. "He didn’t back down from anybody. The first run he gave up was a fielder’s choice without a hit in the inning. The others were on ball their pitcher squared up, and it happened to get over the fence with the wind blowing that way.”