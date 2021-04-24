North Jersey power Don Bosco Prep stifles Holy Spirit 6-0 in Coaches vs. Cancer Classic

LINWOOD — The Holy Spirit High School baseball team is playing one of the state’s toughest schedules to get ready for the postseason in June.
And while that strategy should eventually work in the Spartans' favor, it's not much fun right now.
Kevin Jaxel hit a three-run home run and pitched a three-hitter to propel Don Bosco Prep to a 6-0 win over the Spartans in a Coaches vs. Cancer Classic game at Mainland Regional on Saturday afternoon. Don Bosco (3-0) is a state power and a Non-Public A contender. Spirit (2-2) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
“These games are the ones that pay off in June,” Spartans coach Steve Normane said. “We’re testing ourselves early. We’re testing ourselves early for a reason. We need to be ready to go come June. Games like this are how you get there.”
The Classic is always one of the highlights of the high school sports season. The event has raised nearly $70,000 for the American Cancer Society since it began in 2012.
This year, the Classic takes on even more significance. It’s the first multi-team showcase event in South Jersey since the pandemic began. The Classic continues Sunday at Mainland Regional.
Don Bosco made the nearly three-hour trip from its home in Ramsey, Bergen County, to Linwood for Saturday’s game.
“When you have North Jersey vs. South Jersey, it’s always a statement game,” Jaxel said. “We want to play the best competition. That’s why we came down here.”
Jaxel dominated the Spirit hitters. The Spartans got just two runners to second base. Jaxel struck out seven and walked two.
‘The two-seam (fastball) was really working,” said Jaxel, who sat in the high 80s on a radar gun behind home plate. “I really didn’t have my breaking ball today, so I relied on the changeup against the lefties. The energy was never down in the dugout. It was always up, and that kept me going.”
Spirit starting pitcher Jayden Shertel got better as the game went on. He allowed six hits and four runs (three earned) in six innings.
But Shertel allowed just three hits, walked none and struck out three in his final three innings.
“He got better and better and had shorter and shorter innings,” Normane said of Shertel. "He didn’t back down from anybody. The first run he gave up was a fielder’s choice without a hit in the inning. The others were on ball their pitcher squared up, and it happened to get over the fence with the wind blowing that way.”
Spirit has had a busy opening week. The Spartans beat Middle Township 17-3 and Oakcrest 10-6. They lost to Mainland Regional and its ace, Chase Petty, 5-2 on Tuesday. Petty, a first round MLB draft prospect, struck out 13 and allowed one hit.
The Spartans are disappointed with how the week went, but they’re focused on the schedule’s long-term benefits.
“I think even though we’re facing great pitching, I feel our team is having great at-bats,” said senior shortstop Steve Petrosh, who was 1 for 3 Saturday. “We’re taking the positives out of it, looking at our at-bats and seeing what we could have done better. Hopefully, (after Saturday), we’ll get the ball rolling.”
Thing don’t get any easier for Spirit. The Spartans will play another North Jersey power, Pope John XXIII, on Sunday in the Autism Awareness Baseball Challenge at North Brunswick’s Community Park.
“I feel like we’re playing almost every day,” Petrosh said. “There’s not time to be sad (about losses) or sit and sulk. If you had a bad game yesterday, you can come out and go 3 for 4 the next day.”
Don Bosco Prep 013 000 2 – 6 7 0
Holy Spirit 000 000 0 – 0 3 2
HR. Jaxel
WP. Jaxel
LP. Shertel
--30--
