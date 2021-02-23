Noel Gonzalez gets 1,000th point, hits game-winner for Pleasantville: Basketball roundup

Carlos Lopez led the Eagles (7-1) with 19 points. DJ Germann scored 14 and had five assists. Ethan Dodd scored eight and grabbed three rebounds. Isaiah Glenn scored six, grabbed four rebounds and had four assists. Jay-Nelly Reyes, Ahmad Brock and Aaron Bullock each scored four. Brock grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists. Bullock grabbed 10 rebounds. Rahim Muhammad scored three, Michael Mirville and Michael Mirville each had two. EHT is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.