Noel Gonzalez gets 1,000th point, hits game-winner for Pleasantville: Basketball roundup

Noel Gonzalez of the Pleasantville High School boys basketball team scored his 1,000th career point and hit the winning shot as the Greyhounds beat visiting Oakcrest 63-60 on Tuesday night.
Gonzalez’s winning shot was a 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer.
No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 67, Cedar Creek 50
Ahmad Brock scored 26 points to lead the Egg Harbor Township.
The Eagles (8-1) are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Carlos Lopez chipped in with 13 for EHT.
Sean Snyder scored 13 points for Cedar Creek.
Cedar Creek 6 15 15 14 – 50
EHT 12 15 21 19 – 67
No. 2 St. Joseph 80, No. 9 Vineland 60
Marcus Pierce scored 23 for the Wildcats, who improved to 9-1. St. Joseph is No. 2 in the Elite 11. Dom Tomas added 15 for St. Joe. Yamere Diggs and Ryan Williams each scored 18 for Vineland (5-4), the Elite 11’s ninth-ranked team.
St. Joseph 9 19 26 26 – 80
Vineland 12 9 14 25 – 60
Lower Cape May Reg. 62, Bridgeton 54
Archie Lawler scored 25 for the winning Caper Tigers, who improved to 5-4. Jordan Pierce chipped in with 10 for Lower. Domitris Mosley scored 15 for Bridgeton (3-6).
Bridgeton 12 11 18 13 – 54
LCM 13 17 11 21 – 52
FROM MONDAY
No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 71, Absegami 23
Carlos Lopez led the Eagles (7-1) with 19 points. DJ Germann scored 14 and had five assists. Ethan Dodd scored eight and grabbed three rebounds. Isaiah Glenn scored six, grabbed four rebounds and had four assists. Jay-Nelly Reyes, Ahmad Brock and Aaron Bullock each scored four. Brock grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists. Bullock grabbed 10 rebounds. Rahim Muhammad scored three, Michael Mirville and Michael Mirville each had two. EHT is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Absegami fell to 0-3.
EHT: 14 19 17 21 — 71
Absegami: 5 6 12 0 — 23
No. 7 Southern 55, Manchester Twp. 53 (2OT)
Jay Silva scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Rams (8-1), who are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Luke Infurna scored 14 and grabbed three rebounds. Jake Barbierri scored 10. Southern trailed 21-19 at halftime. Jake Barbierri scored seven and had six rebounds. Nolan Schubiger and Bruk Paul each scored three. Nick Devane grabbed seven rebounds.
Savon Myers scored 25 for Manchester (5-2).
S. 12 7 12 12 8 4 — 55
M. 5 16 10 12 8 2 — 53
Girls basketball
Vineland 58, St. Joseph 17
Jinelys Alvarez scored 29 and grabbed 18 rebounds for Vineland (8-1) on Tuesday.
Samantha Jones had 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists and eight steals.
St. Joseph 4 4 4 5 – 17
Vineland 15 15 8 20 – 58
Gloucester Catholic 37, No. 6 Wildwood 21
Macie Nugent led Gloucester Catholic with 13. Jenna Hans had nine rebounds and three steals for Wildwood. Maya Benichou and Imene Fathi each scored six for Wildwood, No. 6 in the Elite 11.
Wildwood 7 2 7 5 – 21
G. Catholic 5 18 9 5 – 37
From Monday
Donovan Catholic 59, Southern Reg. 33
Skylar Soltis grabbed 14 rebounds and scored 12 points for the Rams (3-6).
Sarah Lally had 13 rebounds and scored nine. Casey McBride grabbed eight rebounds, had six steals and scored two. Summer Davis scored five, Molly three and Sarah Boyd two. Jordyn Keating led Donovan Catholic (6-1) with 12 points.
