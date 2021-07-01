Noah Petracci, Press Golfer of the Year

Hammonton High School golfer Noah Petracci helped his team to a 19-1 record this spring, and he played his best in the biggest matches.
Petracci, now a graduated senior, won the individual title at the prestigious Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Memorial Tournament with a 1-under-par 71. He finished by leading South Jersey golfers at the state individual Boys Tournament of Champions with 2-under-par 70 which tied him for 10th place in a field of 127.
Petracci is The Press Golfer of the Year.
"It's really humbling but I think it's really cool to do," said Petracci, a resident of Atco in Waterford Township, when told of his selection. "It's not something I thought about much but I always looked up to the kids who won it. Being that is pretty cool."
Petracci, now 19, will play golf for NCAA Division II Thomas Jefferson University next year.
The Arena/Rifkin Tournament had players from 59 schools, and was held May 6 at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Galloway Township. Petracci rallied to win it.
"I knew I had the skill to win the Carl Arena, but it was really great to put everything together," he said. "There were about 200 golfers there, so I'd say it's my biggest win. I had a bad start and was four over after four holes. Then I took it one shot at a time and was five under the rest of the way."
Petracci qualified for the Tournament Of Champions by tying for third place with a 75 in the South/Central Group III Tournament at River Winds Golf Club in Deptford Township.
The TOC was held on May 19 at Hawk Point Golf Club in Washington Township in Warren County. Northern New Jersey players dominated the tournament, but Petracci's game was consistent.
"At the Tournament of Champions I played really solid all day," he said. "There were no real mistakes."
Hammonton went 17-1 in the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference and shared the title with St. Augustine. The Prep gave Hammonton its only loss, 168-177 on April 30. Petracci and Prep's Frank Wren each had a low round of 40. The Blue Devils beat St. Augustine 163-176 in the rematch on May 21 and Petracci led the scorers with a 37.
"Our team had a great year," Petracci said. "We won the conference title for the first time since 1994. The team really came together and it was an overall team effort."
Hammonton coach Matias Spahn said Petracci put himself on the map this year, as he did as a sophomore, when he was a Press first-team All-Star.
"Noah definitely had a tremendous year," Spahn said. "After his sophomore year, he would have been one of the players to watch going into the Tournament Of Champions this year if there had been a season last year.
"He definitely had a leadership role helping out the younger players. We were coming back from our match with Atlantic City and he was sitting with a younger guy on the team talking with the boy about golf. It's a great role to take the younger kids under your wing, because they'll be the leaders later on."
Petracci said he started to take golf seriously at the age of 13 or 14. Heading to Jefferson, he said he'll play every day in order to get better.
"I think my driving accuracy is the strongest part of my game," he said. "I have one hole-in-one. I was just playing with some friends."
Team of the Year
Mainland Regional went 18-0 and won the CAL National Conference title. The Mustangs excelled in big matches to become The Press Team of the Year.
Mainland's Riley Mostecki won the CAL boys individual championship. The Mustangs won the team championship at the South/Central Group III Tournament. Mainland scored 323 to beat Shawnee by nine strokes. The Mustangs placed 12th in the state at the TOC with a 324 which led South Jersey teams.
“It feels great (to be the Team of the Year),” said Mainland coach Andre Clements. “I’m a new coach. It’s my second year as coach, but actually my first year due to COVID. One of our goals was the win the conference, and we wanted to place at sectionals, 1 or 2, to make it to the Tournament of Champions.
“We set goals in January of 2020 and we had the kids working out, but then came COVID. We did things virtually and carried our expectations into this season. The team stayed dedicated. They set out match by match, being and staying mentally strong no matter who we were playing.
“I was an assistant for six years for (Mainland coach) Dan Riordan. My two assistants, Greg Cross and Doug Cakert, both did a great job.”
Coach of the Year
Mainland’s unbeaten season, sectional championship and strong team showing in the TOC also makes Clements The Press Coach of the Year.
“Thank you, I appreciate it very much. It means a lot,” said Clements when told of his selection. "It was my personal goal to try my best to manage the team, and I coordinated with the assistants. I did my best to prepare everyone daily.
"It starts with (Mainland athletic director) Mike Gatley, who hired me. I'm thankful to be in this position and I try to make the most of it."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
