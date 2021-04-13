No fans permitted at this weekend's state wrestling regionals

Spectators will not be allowed at this weekends New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association's regional wrestling championships, despite Gov. Phil Murphy increasing indoor capacities last week.
“NJSIAA applauds the governor’s Administrative Order (No. 2021-01) updating restrictions on indoor occupancy. While restrictions remain, they are now based on a percentage – 35 percent of a room’s capacity, to be specific – and no longer are subject to an overall limit of 150 persons," according to a statement from the association. "This modification will help NJSIAA accommodate wrestlers, coaches, and other essential staff at this weekend’s boys regional wrestling tournament."
Last week Murphy issued a clarification of indoor gathering rules for athletic events, according to the state, in no case shall the number of people present in the room, inclusive of parents and guardians, exceed 35% of the room’s capacity.
However, the association will allow two parents/guardians of each competitor at the state finals on April 24 and 25, at Phillipsburg High School
