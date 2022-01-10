 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No fans allowed for state indoor track and field relay championships
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Monday that no fans will be allowed at this week's state indoor track and field relay championships due to COVID-19.

The NJSIAA said that the move is "out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes."

The championships are being held from Wednesday to next Monday at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.

The championships begin Wednesday with Non-Public B schools competing. That is followed by Group I on Thursday, Non-Public A on Friday, Group IV on Saturday, Group III on Sunday and Group II on Monday, Jan. 17.

"By not allowing spectators inside the facility, there will be additional space for student-athletes to social distance while they are not competing," an NJSIAA statement said.

"These events will bring students from schools from across the state to one location, and considering that all regions of the state are currently in the 'red' zone per the (New Jersey Department of Health weekly report), prohibiting spectators will help protect our student-athletes."

The statement goes on to say that the organization has no plan to prohibit or limit fans at future events during the winter season.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

mmelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

