No Boardwalk Hall, no problem for local wrestlers, coaches at state tournament

PHILLIPSBURG — The scene was different Saturday.
Normally, thousands of wrestlers, coaches and fans make the trip each winter to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City for the prestigious individual state tournament
It has been that way since 2002.
But nothing has been the same during the pandemic.
For the first time since 1958, the state tournament was hosted by a high school. Seven weight classes — 106 to 145 pounds— competed at Phillipsburg High School. The other seven will wrestle for titles Sunday.
Typically, 32 wrestlers statewide compete per weight class at states. Sixteen per weight class were competing for titles this weekend. The top eight finishers at each weight earn medals.
“You have to go with the times," Egg Harbor Township coach Zach Agostino said. "There are some kids that didn’t even get a season at all last year, so you have to roll with the punches. Everyone is operating under the same circumstances, and you just have to keep going.
“It’s either would you rather not be wrestling this week, or here wrestling at the state tournament. It’s a pretty easy decision.”
Oakcrest junior Hunter Horsey wrested at 132 Saturday. It was his second straight state tournament appearance. He said he enjoys the atmosphere at Boardwalk Hall, comparing the venue's aura to the NCAA Tournament, but "I think this is a cool change to have for one of my high school years."
Horsey and Egg Harbor Township sophomore Sean Dever each stood mat-side to watch and cheer on St. Augustine sophomore Kaden Naame's first-round 106-pound bout, a rematch of his South Region title bout against Kingsway Regional's Brendan Callahan.
Naame won an intense match 2-1.
Another difference this year: Wrestlers can watch all the matches.
“It is definitely different (than Boardwalk Hall) because of the size of the school, but it is also better because in South Jersey, we are all like a small community," Horsey said. "We are all friends. It feels like we are closer."
The 2020 championships were completed at Boardwalk Hall just before the pandemic started, causing postponements and cancellations of sporting events worldwide.
According to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, two parents or guardians per wrestler were allowed to attend.
“Obviously, the atmosphere is a lot different," said St. Augustine Prep coach Bill Ward, who has been to Boardwalk Hall for most of his eight years with the programs as the Hermits always send wrestlers at states.
Seven Hermits qualified this season.
"The intensity is here, but that is only because you know (it’s states)," Ward said. "But there are so many more fans in Atlantic City. It’s nice to have the parents here, but it’s not the same as putting 14,000 people in the seats.”
Dever started attending the tournament at Boardwalk Hall before he was old enough to compete. In 2020, he placed fifth at Region 8, just missing states. Dever was seeded 16th but said just getting there this year is a huge accomplishment since the field was cut in half.
“I wish it was there, but even this (Phillipsburg) is a pretty cool place,” Dever said “Always dreamed about going there. Hopefully, next year it’ll be there. It’ll be so cool to wrestle there in that big auditorium.
“But this is a huge high school. It is like a college. Huge auditorium, huge gym. Nice cafeteria."
When you enter the campus, you travel up a long road past state-of-the art turf fields that leads up to a castle-like school building on top of a hill. The view overlooks the mountains on both the New Jersey and Pennsylvania sides.
The $127.5 million school in Lopatcong Township, Warren County, opened in 2016, as the former location was outdated, having opened in 1927.
“I want (states) to be back in Atlantic City again, but Phillipsburg High School can’t be any more beautiful than it is," Ward said. "But I like it in Atlantic City. During COVID, to have it at all, is great. Like I said, this school is beautiful. The area around the school is beautiful. It is a nice setting.”
Horsey anticipates gong back to Atlantic City for his senior year and hopes have his twin brother, Hogan, will be there, too. Hogan made it n 2020 but not this year.
Dever and fellow EHT sophomore Angelina Leone each were the first state qualifiers from their school in three years, Agostino said.
Leone wrestled in the girls state tournament two weeks ago at Phillipsburg and finished sixth. Agostino was a four-time state qualifier at EHT. He finished seventh as a senior in 2010. He would have liked to see his wrestlers have that same experience at Boardwalk Hall but anticipates them both getting back there in 2022.
“Whatever environment, I’m just happy that there is a state tournament," Agostino said. "The atmosphere, obviously is not Atlantic City, but … it's good to have fans here and wrestler in some capacity.
“I am assuming we will be back there next year, but you’re not going to wrestle a state tournament just because the location is different. It still is a pretty good set up here , and the kids get to wrestle. So, it’s good."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.