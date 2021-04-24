No Boardwalk Hall, no problem for local wrestlers, coaches at state tournament

Dever started attending the tournament at Boardwalk Hall before he was old enough to compete. In 2020, he placed fifth at Region 8, just missing states. Dever was seeded 16th but said just getting there this year is a huge accomplishment since the field was cut in half.

“I wish it was there, but even this (Phillipsburg) is a pretty cool place,” Dever said “Always dreamed about going there. Hopefully, next year it’ll be there. It’ll be so cool to wrestle there in that big auditorium.

“But this is a huge high school. It is like a college. Huge auditorium, huge gym. Nice cafeteria."

When you enter the campus, you travel up a long road past state-of-the art turf fields that leads up to a castle-like school building on top of a hill. The view overlooks the mountains on both the New Jersey and Pennsylvania sides.

The $127.5 million school in Lopatcong Township, Warren County, opened in 2016, as the former location was outdated, having opened in 1927.

“I want (states) to be back in Atlantic City again, but Phillipsburg High School can’t be any more beautiful than it is," Ward said. "But I like it in Atlantic City. During COVID, to have it at all, is great. Like I said, this school is beautiful. The area around the school is beautiful. It is a nice setting.”