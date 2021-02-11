No. 9 Wildwood boys improve to 7-1

Diante Miles scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to an 82-37 victory over Pitman in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game Thursday.

The Warriors (7-1) are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Pitman fell to 1-6.

Seamus Fynes scored 18 and grabbed five rebounds. Omarion McNeal scored 17, grabbed 10 rebounds and added four assists and four steals. Miles made three 3-pointers. Greg Mitchell grabbed six rebounds and scored five.

Dominick Troiano scored five and had three steals. Ethan Burke grabbed eight rebounds and scored one.

Wildwood: 14 35 22 11- 82

Pitman: 8 8 7 14- 37

Girls basketball

No. 4 Ocean City 55,

Cape May Tech 15

Ayanna Morton scored 14 points to lead the Red Raiders in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game Wednesday.

Stephanie Carey scored nine points for the Red Raiders (3-3), Avery Jackson scored eight, Marlee Brestle six, Frankie Ritzel five, Marin Panico four, Tori Vliet three, and Hannah Cappelletti and Amaya Stanley each scored two.