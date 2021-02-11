 Skip to main content
No. 9 Wildwood boys improve to 7-1
No. 9 Wildwood boys improve to 7-1

Diante Miles scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to an 82-37 victory over Pitman in a Tri-County Conference Classic Division game Thursday.

The Warriors (7-1) are ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Pitman fell to 1-6.

Seamus Fynes scored 18 and grabbed five rebounds. Omarion McNeal scored 17, grabbed 10 rebounds and added four assists and four steals. Miles made three 3-pointers. Greg Mitchell grabbed six rebounds and scored five.

Dominick Troiano scored five and had three steals. Ethan Burke grabbed eight rebounds and scored one.

Wildwood: 14 35 22 11- 82

Pitman: 8 8 7 14- 37

Girls basketball

No. 4 Ocean City 55,

Cape May Tech 15

Ayanna Morton scored 14 points to lead the Red Raiders in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game Wednesday.

Stephanie Carey scored nine points for the Red Raiders (3-3), Avery Jackson scored eight, Marlee Brestle six, Frankie Ritzel five, Marin Panico four, Tori Vliet three, and Hannah Cappelletti and Amaya Stanley each scored two.

Ocean City is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11.

Kennedy Campbell scored 14 points to lead Cape My Tech (1-5). She made two 3-point shots and grabbed eight rebounds. Alyssa Gery grabbed 10 rebounds and scored one point.

O.C.: 12 13 16 15- 55

C.M. Tech: 0 6 5 4- 15

From Wednesday

Ocean Twp. 43,

Barnegat 30

Cara McCoy scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Bengals (1-3). Isabel Guiro scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds and had two assists. Ashley Pringle scored seven points. Erin Breyta grabbed four rebounds and added two assists.

Eli Clark scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and had three assists for Ocean Township (1-4).

Barnegat: 7 0 12 11- 30

Ocean: 12 17 7 7- 43

Delsea Reg. 54,

Cumberland Reg. 15

Grace Albert scored eight points and Cioni Simmons scored seven for the Colts (0-6).

Peyton Gilmore led Delsea (4-2) with 18 points.

Cumberland: 6 2 5 2- 15

Delsea: 14 14 14 12- 54

