No. 8 Wildwood boys break 100 again, top Clayton to improve to 9-1: Roundup

Omarion McNeal scored 36 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to a 103-72 win over host Clayton on Monday.
It was the third time this season that the Warriors (9-1) have topped the century mark in scoring. Wildwood is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Diante Miles contributed 33 points and 10 rebounds, plus four assists and three steals. Seamus Fynes added 19 points, seven assists, nine rebounds and four steals. Miguel Claudio scored 10 points, and Ernie Troiano had four rebounds and three steals.
Wildwood trailed 41-36 at halftime but led 70-62 after three quarters. The Warriors outscored Clayton 33-10 during the fourth quarter. Wildwood had a 63-35 edge in rebounds.
Dom Bishop scored 14 points for the Clippers (5-5).
Wild. 16 20 34 33 — 103
Clayton 17 24 21 10 — 72
No. 10 Barnegat 52,
Point Pleas. Boro. 38
Point Pleasant Borough led 19-18 at halftime, but Barnegat (7-2), No. 10 in the Elite 11, outscored Borough 34-19 in the second half.
Tyler Quinn led the Bengals with 18 points, and Jaxon Baker added 14. Andrew Vernieri contributed nine, Logan Armstrong five. For Borough (2-4), Kai Messeroll scored 12 points, and Matt Lee had nine.
PPB 10 9 12 7 — 38
Barnegat 6 12 21 13 — 52
Bridgeton 50,
Millville 46
Dallas Carper had 10 points for visiting Bridgeton (3-5) and Domitris Mosley contributed nine points, three assists and three steals.
Millville fell to 0-6.
Bridg. 14 11 10 15 — 50
Millv. 9 13 12 12 — 46
Girls basketball
Bridgeton 52,
St. Joseph 29
Tatyana Chandler led the host Bulldogs (2-6) with 16 points and Nijah Tanksley added 13.
Jamya Mosley scored seven points, Clar’nayja Acevedo added five.
Ry’Nayjah Sydnor contributed four, Dayonna McGriff had three, and Theonna Carroll had two.
For St. Joseph Academy (0-6), Brianna Bailey and Katie Dainton scored seven and six points, respectively, and Cassidy Perry had five. Marci Jaquet added four points.
SJ 2 3 12 12 — 29
Bridgeton 10 8 17 17 — 52
Atlantic Christian 61,
The King’s Christian 15
Sydney Pearson topped the Cougars (8-4) with 16 points and had nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Cristen Winkel scored 11 points and had three assists. Shelby Einwechter contributed eight points and two blocks.
Also for the winners, Maddie DeNick had four points and four rebounds. Kami DeNick (six rebounds), Daniella Ajayi (10 rebounds) and Paige Noble (three steals) each scored four points, and Chloe Vogel had five assists.
Hannah Reale scored 10 points for The King’s Christian.
AC 15 13 19 14 — 61
TKC 0 4 1 10 — 15
Lacey Township 48,
Brick Township 16
Riley Mahan scored 12 points for host Lacey (5-4) and Riley Giordano had nine.
Nicole Coraggio added seven points, McKayla Mooney and Maddie Bell scored five points each, and Cayli Biele and Madison MacGillivray both scored four.
For Brick (0-8), Nicole Kuhl scored seven points and Clare Ashe had six.
BT. 3 2 9 2 — 16
Lacey 20 12 9 7 — 48
Ice Hockey
Southern Regional 4,
Freehold Borough 1
Chris Laureigh and Ben Gautier scored in the first period to put the host Rams (5-4) up 2-0 at the Winding River Ice Rink.
Matt Raylmann and Parker Lech added goals in the second period.
Freehold dropped to 3-4.
FB 0 1 0 — 1
South. 2 2 0 — 4
