No. 8 Wildwood beats Gloucester Catholic for 10th win in row, Classic Division title

WILDWOOD — Seamus Fynes, Omarian McNeal and Diante Miles dazzled on the court Tuesday, giving the limited spectators in attendance quite a show.
Fynes scored a game-high 21 points, and McNeal and Miles each scored 19 to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to a 71-58 victory over Gloucester Catholic in a Tri-County Classic Division game.
Wildwood improved to 10-1 and clinched the division title for the fourth time in five years. The Warriors, winners of 10 in a row, are ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
“It feels good, but we aren’t completely satisfied with this,” said Fynes, 18, of North Wildwood. “This is the norm. We’ve been saying this.”
Wildwood finished the second quarter on an 8-3 run and took a 39-29 lead into halftime. The Warriors did not take their foot off the gas as they opened the third on a 13-5 run and led 60-42 after 24 minutes.
The Warriors have won nine straight since losing its first game of the season to Penns Grove. Wildwood also won 58-56 over Gloucester Catholic in the teams’ first meeting of the season Feb. 3.
“It felt great,” said McNeal, 18, of Wildwood. “We played with a great mindset. Running up and down the floor. Played great defense.”
McNeal, Miles and Fynes are senior leaders. McNeal has only been playing high school basketball for the last two seasons and enjoys every minute of it. The Warriors led 16-12 after the first. McNeal and Fynes each scored eight in the second that propelled the Warriors’ dominant run.
“We don’t like losing in this gym,” McNeal said. “This gym is a tough, tough place to play. Everytime someone comes here, we make it hard for them to play here.”
Miles agreed.
“We always play better at home,” said Miles, 17, of Wildwood. “We just played hard all four quarters. Last time, we had to go up there (about 80 miles to Gloucester City) and we came off the bus flat and were losing (at halftime).
“But we had the chance to play at home (Tuesday) and just played all four quarters. … We all came out confident and played hard.”
The Tri-County Conference will hold its first season-ending tournament next week, and that was the main topic of discussion Tuesday. Teams will be placed into three pools. Wildwood and Gloucester Catholic will be in the first pool, which will feature the top teams in the conference, Wildwood coach Scott McCracken said.
The tournament starts Monday.
“We had a goal when the season started, and the goal was to have a good season, play well, win our division and get into this new Tri-County tournament,” McCracken said. “Other than the first game, we’ve now won (10) in a row, and I’m proud of the team.
“We did a good job, and we are looking forward to the playoffs.”
The Cape-Atlantic League is not having a tournament and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is not having a postseason.
The Warriors have an opportunity many local teams can only dream they had. The Cape-Atlantic League will not hold its annual girls and boys tournaments this year due to the pandemic.
“It feels really good because we are actually playing for something,” Fynes said. “It feels really good. The Tri-County should’ve been doing this format for a while now, and I’m happy that they are doing it. I’m looking forward to it.”
Fynes said that is why his teammates wanted to dominate Tuesday — to get a higher seed in the tournament.
“We are really focused on it,” Fynes said.
McCracken and Miles echoed that.
“We had limited games this year, so we have to make every one count,” Miles said. “This one here (against Gloucester Catholic) was one of our biggest ones and we came out ready to play. I’m glad we get to have playoffs.”
McCracken praised the Rams’ coaching staff, especially head coach Todd Powers. McCracken noted that his team wanted to play at a fast pace and take away Gloucester Catholic’s top player, senior guard Ryan Roney, who scored 13
Ryan Pierman led the Rams with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
“We pushed the tempo,” McCracken said. “And playing at home, it worked well in our favor. We shoot well here and it is good home-court advantage. So, we took full advantage.”
Gloucester Cath; 12 17 13 16 — 58
Wildwood; 16 23 21 11 — 71
W—Fynes 21, McNeal 19, Miles 19, Hans 7, Troiano 5
GC—Pierman 15, Roney 13, Hurst 10, Mustaro 8, Serici 8, Regan 2, Trewin 2
3-pointerーFynes (2), Miles, McNeal W; Pierman (3), Serici (2) Roney, Hurst GC
Records—Wildwood 10-1; GC 8-2.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.