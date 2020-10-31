No. 7 St. Joseph pulls away from Cedar Creek in the second half

The 17-year-old Bridgeton resident, who will play linebacker in college, also had rushing scores of 40 and 2 yards in the first half.

Ross had three runs of 40 or more yards, including a 61-yarder that set up his second of three rushing touchdowns. He finished with 229 yards.

“I feel like our defense stepped up and made a lot of key plays, especially in the second quarter to the second half,” said Ross, who also made some tackles on defense. “We started to take the ball away, and I think that’s very critical.

“We have a tremendous defensive coordinator (Kaiwan Lewis). Coach Kaiwan likes to play aggressive, he likes to get after them. We put a lot of pressure on teams.”

St. Joseph junior wide receiver and cornerback Cohl Mercado and junior safeties Jahqir Haley and Ja’son Prevard each had an interception.

Mercado also had 103 rushing yards, including an 8-yard touchdown late in the first quarter that gave his team a 7-6 lead.

Ross said at halftime his teammates just trusted in each other to have a better second half. The Wildcats only allowed one Cedar Creek touchdown in the second half.