No. 7 St. Joseph pulls away from Cedar Creek in the second half

ATLANTIC CITY — Tyler Paige celebrated his first career touchdown Saturday.
And that score came at an opportune time for his team.
Paige returned a fumble 22 yards to the end zone to lead the St. Joseph Academy football team to a 49-19 victory over Cedar Creek in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game at Shellem Royal Field.
The Wildcats had struggled to score on offense in the first half. But Paige’s score late in the second quarter gave his team a 21-13 lead and a boost in morale.
St. Joseph (4-1) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
“We started off very slow,” said Paige, 17, of Egg Harbor City. “We needed something exactly like that play. And I thought it was my duty to step up and make a play to get us started, to get us rolling again.
“I think that fumble play was what we needed, and we got the job done.”
Paige said he was thinking six points on his way toward the pylons.
“It felt good,” said Paige, who added that Cedar Creek played a great game. “It was definitely great to celebrate with my teammates.”
The Wildcats scored 28 second-half points, including a 6-yard touchdown run from Army commit and senior running back Ahmad Ross.
The 17-year-old Bridgeton resident, who will play linebacker in college, also had rushing scores of 40 and 2 yards in the first half.
Ross had three runs of 40 or more yards, including a 61-yarder that set up his second of three rushing touchdowns. He finished with 229 yards.
“I feel like our defense stepped up and made a lot of key plays, especially in the second quarter to the second half,” said Ross, who also made some tackles on defense. “We started to take the ball away, and I think that’s very critical.
“We have a tremendous defensive coordinator (Kaiwan Lewis). Coach Kaiwan likes to play aggressive, he likes to get after them. We put a lot of pressure on teams.”
St. Joseph junior wide receiver and cornerback Cohl Mercado and junior safeties Jahqir Haley and Ja’son Prevard each had an interception.
Mercado also had 103 rushing yards, including an 8-yard touchdown late in the first quarter that gave his team a 7-6 lead.
Ross said at halftime his teammates just trusted in each other to have a better second half. The Wildcats only allowed one Cedar Creek touchdown in the second half.
“We know we could be a lot better,” Ross said. “That’s the only disappointing thing. But I think the great thing is we can dominate like. There is just so much more to improve on.”
The Wildcats stopped Cedar Creek (1-4) on 12 of its 13 offensive drives. The Pirates scored twice on special teams — an 85- and 82-yard kickoff return by JoJo Bermudez.
Bermudez also caught a 35-yard pass from Dylan Simpson to open the scoring. Bermudez had 72 receiving and 49 rushing yards. The junior also had an interception at the St. Joseph 12.
“Defenses gear up to play him,” Cedar Creek first-year coach James Melody said. “He is the guy, and he is taking on that role and steps up in big games. You saw it (Saturday). He has elite speed, elite playmaking ability. I’m proud of his effort.”
Cedar Creek is a young team and made some mistakes in the second half (after trailing just 21-13 at halftime). But Melody was pleased the team started strong.
Frank Hofman had 95 rushing yards for the Pirates
“We came out hot, which is a credit to our guys,” Melody said. “This season hasn’t been what we wanted, but they came out, and they fought, and they work hard, and they always will.
“St. Joe is a good team. But my biggest takeaway is that our kids played hard. … It’s a work in progress right now, but we have a lot of heart and a lot of fight. I’m proud of our guys.
St. Joseph coach Paul Sacco said his players had too many missed assignments in the first half.
“Our kids wait around for something bad to happen and, once it happens, they decide it’s fine to play,” Sacco said. “We didn’t change anything (at halftime). We just told these kids they have to know their assignments.”
Sacco wasn’t happy about giving up special teams touchdowns and hopes that doesn’t happen Friday when his team plays Timber Creek.
“We are going to practice hard and get it right,” Sacco said. “That’s what we are going to do.”
Note: The game was moved from Buena Regional High School because of field conditions. Shellem Royal Field is home of the Atlantic City Dolphins junior football league team.
Cedar Creek;6 7 0 6— 19
St. Joseph;7 21 7 14— 49
FIRST QUARTER
CC— Bermudez 35 pass from Simpson (kick failed)
SJ— Mercado 8 run (DelGozzo kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SJ— Ross 2 run (DelGozzo kick)
CC— Bermudez 85 kick return (Manning kick)
SJ— Paige 22 fumble return (DelGozzo kick)
SJ— Ross 40 run (DelGozzo kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SJ— Ross 6 run (DelGozzo kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ— Mayfield 2 run (DelGozzo kick)
CC— Bermudez 82 kick return (kick failed)
SJ— Mayfield 1 run (DelGozzo kick)
Records— St. Joseph 4-1, Cedar Creek 1-4
