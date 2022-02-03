No. 6 St. Augustine wrestling edges No. 4 Delsea

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Anthony J. Spina Gymnasium was packed Thursday night, and fans, including the St. Augustine Prep student section, created an electric atmosphere.
The Hermits wrestling team, ranked No. 6 in The Press of Elite 11, hosted Delsea Regional, ranked No. 4, in a thrilling nonconference meet that resulted in one of the biggest wins of the season for St. Augustine — a 31-28 victory.
The Hermits improved to 10-4. The Crusaders fell to 14-4.
While there were many competitive bouts that made the animated crowd roar, the most defeating came after Tristan McLeer’s comeback victory at 150 pounds.
“Tristian’s bout was the match of the night I would say for us,” St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said. “That was a huge win for us. He kept on digging, and he got it at the end.”
Delsea’s Austin Boos led 2-0 after a takedown in the first period. McLeer earned an an escape point in the second that made it 2-1. McLeer and Boos continued to wrestle hard in the third, preventing each other from getting any more points — even though every move was close.
That is until the final minute.
“The sport is about never giving up,” McLeer said. “I just never gave up. ... I left it all out there.”
With 55 seconds left, McLeer pulled away to earn an escape point to tie the bout at 2-2. The sophomore was then able to gain control of Boos and get two points via takedown with 23 seconds remaining.
The gymnasium erupted.
And McLeer pumped his fist as the cheers rained down.
“It was crazy,” he said with a smile. “After Friday (losing a close met against top-ranked Kingsway), we didn’t get the outcome we wanted. But we came back hungry.”
At 144, Richie Grungo won via technical fall (17-1, 4 minute, 39 seconds) that gave the Hermits an 17-13 lead. McLeer’s decision extended the lead to 21-13. At 157, Jake Slotnick earned an 11-3 major decision to make the score 25-13.
Dennis Virelli pinned his opponent in 2:59 at 165, giving the Hermits a 31-13 lead — and that proved extremely important.
“We knew we needed to win (144, 150 and 157), and then we had to win (my bout),” said Virelli, 16, of Williamstown, Gloucester County. “I just went in there and won.
“It’s awesome (to win the meet). We knew we could win, and we thought we were going to win. And we came in here and won.”
Delsea won the last four bouts, including a pin by Jared Schoppe at 175. He qualified for the individual state tournament last season, and is a two-time placewinner (top-eight finishers).
At the heavyweight bout, St. Augustine’s Brady Small could not allow a pin as the score was 31-25. If the meet ended in a tie, Delsea would have had the tiebreaker.
Small lost a 2-0 decision, but he did his job.
“Big team effort,” Ward said. “We had some big wins in there by some of our unsung heroes, basically. We wrestled well. Nice team effort all the way through.”
The Crusaders feature eight wrestlers who competed at a region tournament last season, and have won a sectional title the last 10 seasons.
The win was a huge momentum boost, Ward said.
Last season, the Hermits advanced seven wrestlers to the region and six to the state tournaments. St. Augustine placed three at states — Grungo, Kaden Naame and Alex Marshall.
On Thursday, Naame won a 5-1 decision at 113 that gave the Hermits an early 7-0 lead. At 126, D’Amani Almodovar pinned his opponent, extending the lead to 23-10.
“It’s awesome,” McLeer said
St. Augustine wrestles Paul VI in the South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals Monday.
“We need to figure out things we need to work on from this match, but we should be ready for the postseason,” Virelli said.
106—Jackson Slotnick SA md. Gage Summers (9-1)
113—Kaden Naame SA d. Zavier Stokes (5-1)
120—Jacob Hassett D p. Trevy Randle (3:48)
126—D’Amani Almodovar SA p. Alex Zimmerman (1:44)
132—Jamar Dixon D md. Brandon Borman (12-4)
138—Giovanni DeGeorge D d. Cooper Lange (8-3)
144—Richie Grungo SA tf. Marius Fennal (17-1, 4:39)
150—Tristan McLeer SA d. Austin Boos (4-2)
157—Jake Slotnick SA md. Tyson Derenberger (11-3)
165—Dennis Virelli SA p. Michael Hopkins (2:59)
175—Jared Schoppe D p. Trey McLeer (3:29)
190—Daniel DiGiovacchino D d. Alex Marshall (6-0)
215—Luke Maxwell D d. Asher Jenkins (3-1)
285—Rocco Bennett D d. Brady Small (2-0)
Match started at 106
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
