No. 6 St. Augustine wrestling edges No. 4 Delsea

With 55 seconds left, McLeer pulled away to earn an escape point to tie the bout at 2-2. The sophomore was then able to gain control of Boos and get two points via takedown with 23 seconds remaining.

The gymnasium erupted.

And McLeer pumped his fist as the cheers rained down.

“It was crazy,” he said with a smile. “After Friday (losing a close met against top-ranked Kingsway), we didn’t get the outcome we wanted. But we came back hungry.”

At 144, Richie Grungo won via technical fall (17-1, 4 minute, 39 seconds) that gave the Hermits an 17-13 lead. McLeer’s decision extended the lead to 21-13. At 157, Jake Slotnick earned an 11-3 major decision to make the score 25-13.

Dennis Virelli pinned his opponent in 2:59 at 165, giving the Hermits a 31-13 lead — and that proved extremely important.

“We knew we needed to win (144, 150 and 157), and then we had to win (my bout),” said Virelli, 16, of Williamstown, Gloucester County. “I just went in there and won.

“It’s awesome (to win the meet). We knew we could win, and we thought we were going to win. And we came in here and won.”