No. 6 Millville remains unbeaten in win over EHT: Late Friday

The Millville High School girls soccer team remained unbeaten with a 5-1 win over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Friday.
Olivia Giordano scored twice and had two assists for Millville (9-0), the No. 6 team in The Press Elite 11. Sadie Drozdowski, Julianna Giordano and Mary Greco each scored once.
Gabby Wheatly made 10 saves for Millville. Maddie Eye scored for EHT (4-3-2).
No. 3 Ocean City 2, Our Lady of Mercy 0: Summer Reimet scored, and Hope Slimmer had a goal and an assist. Joy Slimmer had an assist, and Tori Vliet made three saves for No. 3 Ocean City, which improved to 11-0. OLMA's (3-4-1) Elizabeth Giamboy made 18 saves.
No. 10 Triton Reg. 4, Cumberland Reg. 2: Brittany Boyle scored twice in the win. Krya Samalonis had a goal and an assist, and Jenna Kolacz scored. Mogran Jenkins made five saves for No. 10 Triton (8-2). Alee Lerito and Saniya Chappius each scored for the Colts (3-8). Emily Bokma made 12 saves.
Southern Reg. 4, Monmouth 0: The Rams (4-3-3) were led by Gianna Simon's two goals and an assist. Melanie Lockwood scored, Riley Schoka had a goal and an assist, and Rory Hagen added an assist. Leah Morrin made 10 saves.
Boys soccer
Lacey Twp. 1, Brick Memorial 0: Kody Besser scored the lone goal for the Lions (10-0-1) in the first half. Ryan Fitzgerald made 13 saves. Brick fell to 3-4-2.
Field Hockey
Southern Reg. 6, Toms River East 0: Shannon Conroy scored three for the Rams (9-2). Cuinn Deely and Diedre Jones each scored one and had an assist, Olivia Davis scored once. Skylar Falk and Claire Gosse split time in goal, each making one save. Josephine Mckenna made 10 saves for the Raiders (2-11-1).
Girls Volleyball
Toms River North 2, No. 5 Southern Reg. 0: Jordyn Hamlin had six kills, 10 digs, and four service points for the Rams (11-7). Molly Regulski had six digs and ten assists. Brianna Otto had twelve digs and seven service points, Hailey Krause had six kills. Toms River North improves to 9-2, no further information was available.
Lacey Twp. 2, Lakewood 1: The Lions (1-13) won 20-25, 25-20, 25-16. Sarah Zimmerman had eight kills, 18 digs and eight aces. Emily Hauptovogel had eight kills and 10 digs. Lochlyn Martin led the Lions with 27 digs, and Mackenzie Horahan led with 16 assists. Hope DeWitt added seven kills, seven digs, three assists, six service points and five aces. Lakewood fell to 6-10.
