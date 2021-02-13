No. 6 Holy Spirit holds off No. 4 EHT in OT

EHT led 51-50 with 1:56 left in overtime.

"We got the result we were looking for, but we got to get there in a better way," Holy Spirit coach Jamie Gillespie said. "We put ourselves in a position where a missed foul shot keeps the game alive down the other end.

"Listen, we stayed with it, and we found a way to get out of here with a win, and it keeps the momentum going. I'm proud of the kids in that regard, but we still have a lot of work to do."

Holy Spirit is a young team and features mostly sophomores, including Hasuanur Freeman, who led the team with 13 points, and Jahmir Smith, who scored 11. Fellow sophomores Llanos and Jamil Wilkins each scored 10, and Ky Gilliam added nine. Four sophomores were in the starting lineup Saturday.

The Spartans lost 64-61 to EHT in the season opener Jan. 26.

"There is no question we made strides in a lot of areas from Game 1 to now Game 7," said Gillespie, whose team has won four straight. "We like where we are headed. But we have to just realize we've got to keep working.

After the Spartans lost 60-53 to St. Augustine Prep on Jan. 30, Gillespie set a goal for his team to win out the rest of their COVID-19-shortened-season.