No. 6 Holy Spirit holds off No. 4 EHT in OT

ABSECON — Jayden Llanos stepped to the free-throw line with 23 seconds remaining in overtime.
The Holy Spirit High School sophomore forward admitted he had struggled with free throws this season but has been working hard recently with his coaches to improve his technique and form.
"Hard work, it pays off in the end," Llanos said.
Llanos made both free throws in clutch fashion to lead the Spartans to an 55-51 overtime victory over previously undefeated Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League North Division game Saturday.
Holy Spirit led 54-51 after his foul shots.
The Spartans (5-2) are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. The Eagles (5-1) are ranked No. 4. It was a back-and-forth battle between the entire game.
"It was really important," said Llanos, 16, of Mays Landing. "It was a big statement (win) for us. We have been struggling with leads going into the fourth quarter, second half (and) stuff like that. So, to get a win like this really boosts our momentum going into the end of the season."
The Spartans led 37-34 after three quarters. With 3.4 seconds left in regulation, EHT senior forward Ahmad Brock stole the ball and scored the tying basket while being fouled to make it 47-47. But the 3-point play failed and the game went to overtime.
EHT led 51-50 with 1:56 left in overtime.
"We got the result we were looking for, but we got to get there in a better way," Holy Spirit coach Jamie Gillespie said. "We put ourselves in a position where a missed foul shot keeps the game alive down the other end.
"Listen, we stayed with it, and we found a way to get out of here with a win, and it keeps the momentum going. I'm proud of the kids in that regard, but we still have a lot of work to do."
Holy Spirit is a young team and features mostly sophomores, including Hasuanur Freeman, who led the team with 13 points, and Jahmir Smith, who scored 11. Fellow sophomores Llanos and Jamil Wilkins each scored 10, and Ky Gilliam added nine. Four sophomores were in the starting lineup Saturday.
The Spartans lost 64-61 to EHT in the season opener Jan. 26.
"There is no question we made strides in a lot of areas from Game 1 to now Game 7," said Gillespie, whose team has won four straight. "We like where we are headed. But we have to just realize we've got to keep working.
After the Spartans lost 60-53 to St. Augustine Prep on Jan. 30, Gillespie set a goal for his team to win out the rest of their COVID-19-shortened-season.
"We aren't going to shy away from that," he said. "We will be very disappointed if we don't finish out with nothing but wins."
EHT finished the first quarter on a 6-0 run and led 12-8. The Spartans made it 17-12 early in the second, but the Eagles quickly tied it 17-17. Holy Spirit took a 26-21 lead into halftime. EHT senior Ethan Dodd scored a game-high 17, and Brock finished with 14. Carlos Lopez scored eight, including two 3-pointers, one of which tied the game 38-38.
The Eagles outscored Holy Spirit 26-21 in the second half.
"We knew coming into this game they would give us everything they had," EHT coach Cameron Bell said. "That is a young team, but that is a really, really good team. That is a talented team. They played hard all game.
"But my guys, to their credit, they never wilted the entire game. We played hard as well, but we just left a lot of points out there and hurt ourselves down the stretch. But hats off to (Holy Spirit). They played hard. They played well. They just played better than us in key areas."
Several CAL teams are currently in quarantine and will be sidelined for some time due to coronavirus concerns or possible exposure.
So, Bell was just happy to be on the court.
"We are just appreciative to be paying amidst this pandemic, and to get any games in is a blessing," he said. "We are back at it next week"
Holy Spirit; 8 18 11 10 8 — 55
EHT; 12 9 13 13 4 — 51
HSーFreeman 13, Smith 11, Wilkins 10, Llanos 10, Gilliam 9, Gillespie 2.
EHT—Dodd 17, Brock 14, Lopez 9, J. Germann 6, Glenn 4, D. Germann 2.
3-pointersーSmith HS; Lopez (2), Dodd EHT.
RecordsーHoly Spirit 5-2; EHT 5-1
021421_spt_hsbb
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
021421_spt_hsbb
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.