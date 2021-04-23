No. 5 St. Augustine rallies in fifth, beats Oakcrest: Roundup

The St. Augustine Prep baseball team scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to a 13-3 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League United division game Friday.
The Hermits (4-0) won in five innings due to the 10-run rule. St. Augustine, which is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, led 3-2 after three innings. Oakcrest tied it 3-3 in the top of the fifth.
Ryan Taylor, a junior who is committed to the University pf Pennsylvania, had a double and single for the Hermits during the fourth-inning rally. Taylor finished with three hits, three RBIs and scored twice. Josiah Ragsdale had three RBIs and a hit. Kyle Neri also had a hit. CJ Furey earned his first varsity win on the mound.
John Boyer doubled for the Falcons (0-3).
Buena Reg. 14,
Bridgeton 0
Buena (3-0) scored all 14 runs the first three innings. Dante Coia scored three runs and tripled. Anthony Pantalione had three RBIs and doubled. Henry Coia, John Schukovsky and Matt Carugno each scored two runs. Austin Wokock pitched three innings and struck out seven.
Angel Castro had the only hit for Bridgeton (0-2).
From Thursday
No. 7 Mainland Reg. 19,
Cedar Creek 5
Chase Petty had three hits to go with three runs scored and three RBIs. Mark Elliott, Brody Levin, Alex Agigian and Joe Sheeran each had two hits. Sam Wood homered and had three RBIs. John Wood earned the win on the mound in his first start. The Mustangs had 15 hits.
For Cedar Creek, Dan DiGiovannantonio doubled. Derion Harless drove in two runs. The Pirates had five hits.
Barnegat 4,
Raritan 3
Joseph Fiorentino knocked in the winning run with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. Jared Schworn knocked in two runs for Barnegat. Ryan Kulpa got the win in relief.
Barnegat improved to 2-0.
Vineland 13,
Absegami 5
Andrew Rodriguez went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and four runs scored for Vineland (1-1). Jordan Silvestri pitch a complete game. He struck out seven. Anthony Kronk hit a solo home run and knocked in three runs for Absegami.
Hammonton 17,
Atlantic City 7
Jared Beebe was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the winning Blue Devils (1-0). Gavin West had four RBIs to go with two runs and a triple. Drew Haines went 3 for 3 with three runs scored. David Humphries had three RBIs. Humphries also pitched three innings, striking out eight.
Quevel Castro knocked in two runs for Atlantic City (0-2). Augustin Lynch scored two runs. David Bastidas scored a run and doubled.
Boys golf
Holy Spirit 178,
Bridgeton 258
At Mays Landing Golf Club (par 35)
HS—James Dalzell 36, Brendan Marczyk 45, Nate Vekteris 47, John Grahsler 50
B—Eric Carrasco 67, Fernando Lopez 61 , Chris Rodriguez 60, Felix Escamillo 70
Records: Holy Spirit 3-1; Bridgeton 0-6
Wildwood Catholic 187,
ACIT 203
At Cape May National Golf (par 36)
WC—Kieron Kelly 40, Chris Cruz 46, Jared Hopping 48, Tommy Golden 53
ACIT—Logan Williamson 48, Derek Barnabei 50, Sean Lomaine 50, Mateo Medina 50
Records: Wildwood Catholic 2-2; ACIT 1-3
From Thursday
Mainland Reg. 161,
Cedar Creek 193
At Linwood Country Club (par 34)
MR—Jake Hennelly 37, Evan Goldberg 40, Luca Bongiovanni 41, Isabella Ruzzo 43
CC—Justin Cartwright 47, Hunter Stubley 50, Mike Loper 50, Dylan Guercioni 46
Birdies—Hennelly, Goldberg, Ruzzo MR
Records: Mainland 6-0 Cedar Creek 5-1
Holy Spirit 192,
Middle Twp. 208
Mays Landing Golf Club (par 36)
MR—Jake Riggs 46, Nick Salfi 50, Evan Rinier 50, Julia Radzieta 62
HS—James Dalzell 38, Brendan Marczyk 48, Nate Vekteris 49, John Grahsler 57
Birdies—Dalzell HS
Records: Holy Spirit 2-1; Middle Twp. 1-3
Hammonton 175,
Ocean City 200
At Pinelands Golf Course (par 36)
H—Olivia Strigh 38, Noah Petracci 39, Luca Gherardi 48, Shane McSorley 50
OC—Tristan Laughlin 47 Cameron Yoa 49, Isabella Freund 51, Race Meyers 53
Records: Hammonton 6-0; Ocean City 3-2
Triton Reg. 226.
Cumberland Reg. 227
(par 36)
CR—Brandon Glaspey 44, Gavin Goldsborough 51,Zachary Swift 64, Chase Matish 68
TR—Vincent Persichetti 54, Joseph Simonetti 55, Tyler Walsh 58, Kamryn Milliner 59
Records: Triton 2-3; Cumberland 1-3
Southern Reg. 193,
Jackson Memorial 196
At Ocean Acres Country Club (par 36)
SR—Aidan Paulhus 47, Joseph Fabian 48, Alex Henbest 48, Landon Beirne 50
JM—Nick Dell’Omo 48, Will Starr 48, Ben Troyano 49, Sean Sluzak 50
Records: Southern 2-3; Jackson Memorial 1-2
Gloucester Cath.184,
Wildwood 253
At Union League National (par 35)
GC—Tyler Parsels 44, Ryan Dodds 45, Colin Murphy 47, Mackenzie Boyle 48
W—Gavin Richards 60, Matt Sottnick 61, Seamus Fynes 66, Jessica Johnson 66
Records: Gloucester Catholic 3-0; Wildwood 0-3
Barnegat 252
Lacey Twp. 164,
Cedar Creek Golf Course (par 36)
L—Matthew Dolan 39, Patrick Zuccarelli 39, Cody Pettit 43, Connor Noon 43
B—Aidan Toddings 55, Kyle Agudo 64, Anthony Gallucci 64, Darin Kokonya 68
Records: Lacey 3-0; Barnegat 0-3
Wrestling
Cedar Creek 48,
Vineland 6
106—Logan Krowicki CC p. Josh Kinchen, 0:42 113—Tyler Thomas CC p. Dominic Bosco, 2:52 120— John Hagaman CC by forfeit 126—Alec Murdock CC Gabe Baldosaro, 9-3 132—Riley Lerner CC p. Yahira Cuevas, 0:50,
138—Oscar Perez CC Joe Nappa, 6-2 145—Antonio Guercioni CC by forfeit 152—Double forfeit 160—Miguel Perez CC by forfeit 170—Clarence Mays CC by forfeit
