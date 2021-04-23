No. 5 St. Augustine rallies in fifth, beats Oakcrest: Roundup

Cedar Creek 5

Chase Petty had three hits to go with three runs scored and three RBIs. Mark Elliott, Brody Levin, Alex Agigian and Joe Sheeran each had two hits. Sam Wood homered and had three RBIs. John Wood earned the win on the mound in his first start. The Mustangs had 15 hits.

For Cedar Creek, Dan DiGiovannantonio doubled. Derion Harless drove in two runs. The Pirates had five hits.

Barnegat 4,

Raritan 3

Joseph Fiorentino knocked in the winning run with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. Jared Schworn knocked in two runs for Barnegat. Ryan Kulpa got the win in relief.

Barnegat improved to 2-0.

Vineland 13,

Absegami 5

Andrew Rodriguez went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and four runs scored for Vineland (1-1). Jordan Silvestri pitch a complete game. He struck out seven. Anthony Kronk hit a solo home run and knocked in three runs for Absegami.

Hammonton 17,

Atlantic City 7