No. 5 Southern edges Lacey for 4th straight win

Jaden Anthony and Luke Infurna each scored 15 points to lead the Southern Regional High School boys basketball team to a 61-50 victory over Lacey Township in a Shore Conference Pod 7 game Saturday.
Anthony grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists. Jake Barbierri scored 10 and had five steals and two rebounds. Nick Devane scored seven, grabbed five rebounds and had three assists. Bruk Paul scored four. Jay Silva grabbed five rebounds and scored one.
The Rams (4-1), ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, have won four straight.
Troy Buxton and Chris Venturoso each scored 15 for the Lions (0-3). Carson Howard scored eight, Owen Tracey scored five, Dylan Hall four and Jacob Bowles three.
Southern: 18 11 13 19 — 61
Lacey: 12 6 11 21 — 50
Vineland 80,
Bridgeton 67
Yamere Diggs led the Fighting Clan (4-2) with 25 points. He added six assists and four rebounds. Ryan had 15 points and 10 rebounds. He added three assists and a block. Antonio Gil scored 17 and had seven assists. Josh Colon and Keeman Carter each scored five. Azmir Kates and Josh Bennett each scored four. Julius Holmes grabbed 10 rebounds and scored seven.
Bridgeton fell to 1-3.
Bridgeton: 6 18 18 25 — 67
Vineland: 19 18 18 25 — 80
From Friday
No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 76,
ACIT 58
Carlos Lopez scored a game-high 25 points for the Eagles. DJ Germann scored 17 and had seven assists. Isaiah Glenn scored 12, Ethan Dodd 11, Ahmad Brock and JJ Germann each scored four, Rahim Muhammad three. Brock led the team with 10 rebounds.
EHT (5-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Ja’maine Davenport scored a game-high 30 and grabbed nine rebounds for ACIT (3-3). Jayden Lopez scored nine, Jay-Vany Reyes eight, Andre Taylor six, Zaheer Owens three, George Smith two. Smith grabbed five rebounds.
ACIT: 13 12 26 7 — 58
EHT: 15 21 30 10 — 76
No. 1 St. Joseph 55,
Millville 40
Marcus Pierce scored 17 for the Wildcats (6-0). Arnaldo Rodriguez and Jordan Stafford each scored 11. Ja’son Prevard and Antonio Snyder each scored six, Dom Thomas four. St. Joseph is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
Zyahir Pickett led the Thunderbolts (0-4) with 13 points. Jaden Merrill scored 11, Khalon Foster seven. Calem Bowman six, Jabbar Barriento two and Raquan Ford one.
Girls basketball
No. 5 Absegami 61,
Pleasantville 23
Haleigh Schafer scored 20 first-half points for Absegami (3-0). Jackie Fortis scored 12, Dessiah Key seven, Gianna Baldino four, and Jayla McNamara three. The Braves are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Lexis Keith led Pleasantville (0-5) with 10 points.
Pleasantville: 5 7 4 7 — 23
Absegami: 17 18 17 9 — 61
Holy Spirit 51,
No. 10 Egg Harbor Twp. 47
Sophia Pasquale led with 19 points for the Spartans (3-1). Kira Murray scored nine, Hanna Watson eight, Chloe Cooke six, Angelina Bell four, Kendall Murphy three and Makayla McLaughlin two. The Spartans trailed 22-17 at halftime.
Yani Davis, Amelia Zinckgraf and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each scored eight for the Eagles, who are 10th in The Elite 11. Lauren Baxter scored six, Mikki Pomatto and Katrina Suarez each scored five, Kara Wilson four and Lindsey Dodd three. Kierstyn Zinckgraf grabbed 11 rebounds. Pomatto had nine rebounds and nine steals. Amelia Zinckgraf and Kara Wilson each had seven rebounds.
EHT fell to 3-3.
Holy Spirit: 9 8 15 19 — 51
EHT: 11 11 14 11 — 47
No. 2 Wildwood Cath. 54,
Millville 26
Marianna Papazoglou scored a game-high 27 for the Crusaders, including four 3-pointers. Kimmy Casiello scored eight, Lauren McCallion six, Carly Murphy four, Alyia Gray-Rivera three, Adrianna Gray-Rivera two, Ricki Davis and Kaci Mikulski each scored two. Wildwood Catholic (6-1) is No. 2 in The Elite 11.
Sha’naja Williams and San’aa Doss each led Millville (2-2) with eight points. Rianna Talley and Brooke Joslin both scored four, Zahra Abiodun two.
Millville: 5 2 7 12 — 26
W.C.: 17 14 9 14 — 54
No. 6 Vineland 60,
Bridgeton 21
Egypt Owens scored a game-high 20 points for the Fighting Clan (6-0). She had eight assists, six steals and grabbed five rebounds. Skylar Fowlkes had a double-double (12 points and 12 rebounds). She also had four blocks and two assists. Samantha Jones scored 17, had six assists and grabbed three rebounds. Zaria Watkins scored four, Jinelys Alvarez three, Eribeth Correa and Aaliyah Williams each scored two. Vineland is ranked no. 6 in The Elite 11.
Tatyana Chandler scored nine for the Bulldogs (1-4). Clar’nayja Acevedo scored six and had four rebounds. Ry’Nayjah Sydnor and Keldashia Underwood each scored two.
Vineland: 16 17 15 12 — 60
Bridgeton: 7 2 9 3 — 21
Haddonfield 51
No. 8 Oakcrest, 29
Nay Nay Clark scored a team-leading 22 points for the Falcons (4-4). MaNaijah Scott scored three, and Alexia Bey and Chi Chi Ibeawuchi each scored two. Oakcrest in ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11.
Keegan Douglas led Haddonfield (5-0) with 23 points.
Oakcrest: 17 0 2 10 — 29
Haddonfield: 29 15 3 8 — 55
Toms River North 56,
Southern Reg. 35
Summer Davis led the Rams (0-5) with 12 points. Skylar Soltis scored 10, Sarah Lally four, Molly Ciliberto three, Corinne Spina two. For Toms river North, Megan Sias scored a game-high 23 and Arliana Torres seven.
TR North: 8 19 15 12 — 56
Southern: 5 8 13 9 — 35
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.