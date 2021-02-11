No. 4 Ocean City dominates Cape May Tech in CAL East clash

Ayanna Morton scored 14 points to lead the Ocean City High School girls basketball team to a 55-15 victory over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game Wednesday.

Stephanie Carey scored nine points for the Red Raiders (3-3) , Avery Jackson scored eight, Marlee Brestle six, Frankie Ritzel five, Marin Panico four, Tori Vliet three and Hannah Cappelletti and Amaya Stanley each scored two. Ocean City in ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

Kennedy Campbell scored 14 points to lead Cape My Tech (1-5). She made two 3-point shots and grabbed eight rebounds. Alyssa Gery grabbed 10 rebounds and scored one point.

OC:12 13 16 15- 55

CMT:0 6 5 4- 15

From Wednesday

Ocean Twp. 43,

Barnegat 30,

Cara McCoy scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Bengals (1-3). Isabel Guiro scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds and had two assists. Ashley Pringle scored seven points. Erin Breyta grabbed four rebounds and added two assists.

Eli Clark scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and had three assists for Ocean Township (1-4).

B:7 0 12 11- 30