No. 4 EHT edges Vineland, remains undefeated

Gus Buzby and Frank Wright each scored to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team to a 2-1 win over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Friday.
EHT, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning.
Tristin Trivers had two hits and two RBIs for the undefeated Eagles (11-0). Justin Sweeney doubled. Sweeney, a Rutgers University commit, pitched six innings and struck out five to earn the win. Ethan Dodd earned the save, pitching the seventh and striking out two.
Alex Rodriguez tripled and scored for Vineland (4-5). Enzo Descalzi had the RBI. Jordan Silvestri pitched 61/3 innings, striking out four. EHT outhit Vineland 5-2.
Millville 14,
Oakcrest 6
Oakcrest trailed 6-0 going into the bottom of the seventh but rallied and scored six runs to force extra innings. The Thunderbolts scored eight in the top of the eighth to win.
For Millville, John Weatherby hit a home run and drove in three runs. Logan Musey scored two runs and doubled.
For Oakcrest, AJ Costantini scored. Sean Lynch and Adrian Firpo each doubled and had an RBI.
Absegami 14,
Atlantic City 9
Jake Harned scored three runs and hit three singles for Absegami (3-5). Frank Gargione, Matthew Johansen, Dave Kellenyi and Andrew Baldino each scored three runs. Vraj Sheth had two singles. Sheth earned the win, striking out six in four innings.
Drew Storr had four singles for Atlantic City (0-9). Ryan Master scored three runs. David Bastidas singled twice and drove in two runs.
No. 2 St. Augustine 22,
Pleasantville 0
Matteo Salvati and Nick Demarchi each hit grand slams, and Milan Patel and Marco Levari each homered. The Prep (11-1) is ranked second in The Press Elite 11. Winning pitcher Jeff Cucchi went the five-inning distance, giving up three hits, with six strikeouts and three walks. For the host Greyhounds (0-6), Jamil Torres and Giovanni Rosado each had hits.
St. Joseph 3,
Cape May Tech 2
Ty Mercado went 2 for 4 with a stolen base for visiting St. Joseph (6-3). The Wildcats had four hits and had six stolen bases, including two each by Cohl Mercado and Gavin Ramsi. St. Joe pitcher Ty Powell went 61/3 innings, allowed four hits and two runs, struck out five and walked two. Cape May Tech fell to 2-5.
From Thursday
Hammonton 1,
Vineland 0
Brett Longo had the RBI that sent home Drew Haines in the first inning for Hammonton (5-4). David Humphries pitched 62/3 innings with three strikeouts. For Vineland (4-4), Alex Rodriguez singled twice. Mekhi Sanchez pitched a complete game, striking out six.
Barnegat 3,
Point Pleasant Boro 2
Kyle Moore knocked in the winning run with a sixth inning sacrifice fly. Jared Schworn and Nick Danbrowney both had RBIs for the Bengals. Ryan Kulpa struck out eight in six innings to get the win. Schworn earned the save with a scoreless inning.
Barnegat improved to 6-3.
Oakcrest 9,
Atlantic City 7
Oakcrest (6-4) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to get the win. For Atlantic City (0-8), Oldis Zappata singled twice. Matt Master had two RBIs and doubled. David Bastidas had two RBIs and singled twice. Ryan Master scored twice.
Mainland Reg. 18,
Bridgeton 2
Chase Petty hit a two-run home run for the Mustangs. Brody Levin, Luke Sharp, Alex Agigian and Rocco Barbella each had two RBIs for the Mustangs. Mainland, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 9-0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.