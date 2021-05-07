No. 4 EHT edges Vineland, remains undefeated

Atlantic City 9

Jake Harned scored three runs and hit three singles for Absegami (3-5). Frank Gargione, Matthew Johansen, Dave Kellenyi and Andrew Baldino each scored three runs. Vraj Sheth had two singles. Sheth earned the win, striking out six in four innings.

Drew Storr had four singles for Atlantic City (0-9). Ryan Master scored three runs. David Bastidas singled twice and drove in two runs.

No. 2 St. Augustine 22,

Pleasantville 0

Matteo Salvati and Nick Demarchi each hit grand slams, and Milan Patel and Marco Levari each homered. The Prep (11-1) is ranked second in The Press Elite 11. Winning pitcher Jeff Cucchi went the five-inning distance, giving up three hits, with six strikeouts and three walks. For the host Greyhounds (0-6), Jamil Torres and Giovanni Rosado each had hits.

St. Joseph 3,

Cape May Tech 2

Ty Mercado went 2 for 4 with a stolen base for visiting St. Joseph (6-3). The Wildcats had four hits and had six stolen bases, including two each by Cohl Mercado and Gavin Ramsi. St. Joe pitcher Ty Powell went 61/3 innings, allowed four hits and two runs, struck out five and walked two. Cape May Tech fell to 2-5.