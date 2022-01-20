No. 3 St. Augustine boys swimming beats No. 2 Egg Harbor Township

The St. Augustine Prep boys swimming team beat visiting Egg Harbor Township 107-63 on Thursday in a key dual meet involving two of the area's top teams at the Navone Pool in Buena Vista Township.
The Prep (7-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, and EHT is No. 2.
The Egg Harbor Township girls swimming team, fourth in the Elite 11, improved to 5-1 with a 92-78 win over previously unbeaten Our Lady of Mercy Academy at the same site.
St. Augustine's Dante Buonadonna won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.14 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 47.87. Cole Jennings took the 200 individual medley in 1:56.68 and he led a 1-2-3 Hermits sweep the 100 breaststroke with a victory in 59.12.
Teammates Hayden Clay and Andrew Neuman finished second and third, respectively, in the race, which clinched the Prep's victory.
Trevor Nolan added a win in the 100 backstroke in 55.12, and Anthony Mortellite took the 200 freestyle in 1:45.58. St. Augustine took first in all three relays. Clay, Jennings, Buonadonna and Mortellite each had two relay wins, and Massimo Catania, Mason Medolla and Luke Volkmann each had one.
"We had a really fast meet. Both teams swam very well," St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson said. "Anytime we swim Egg Harbor Township it's a really big meet for both. We split with them in two meets last year. We had a great effort and a lot of fast times, and you can't ask for more than that."
For EHT, Ethan Do won the 100 butterfly in 52.93, and Charles Schreiner was first in the 500 freestyle in 4:44.60.
"I think both teams swam much better than expected," said EHT coach Mark Jamieson. "Swimming them is our best chance to be pushed to get best times. This was a chance for both teams to get power points (for seeding in the state tournament)."
EHT's Olivia Evans won the 100 freestyle in 57.68 in the girls meet, and she led a 1-2-3 Eagles sweep in the 50 freestyle in 25.87. Kayla Nguyen finished second and Sam Bork was third.
EHT's Katie Carlos, Rhylee Cornell, Nguyen and Evans won the 200 medley relay in 1:51.86. Nguyen took the 100 butterfly in 1:00.45. The Eagles also won the 200 freestyle relay.
For OLMA (5-1), Scarlett McGlinchey took the 200 IM in 2:13.70 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.57, Isabela Valle won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.64, Reece Hetzer was first in the 500 freestyle (5:19.98) and Isabella Rossi took the 100 backstroke in 1:00.76. The Villagers won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:49.92.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
