No. 3 St. Augustine boys swimming beats No. 2 Egg Harbor Township

The St. Augustine Prep boys swimming team beat visiting Egg Harbor Township 107-63 on Thursday in a key dual meet involving two of the area's top teams at the Navone Pool in Buena Vista Township.

The Prep (7-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, and EHT is No. 2.

The Egg Harbor Township girls swimming team, fourth in the Elite 11, improved to 5-1 with a 92-78 win over previously unbeaten Our Lady of Mercy Academy at the same site.

St. Augustine's Dante Buonadonna won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.14 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 47.87. Cole Jennings took the 200 individual medley in 1:56.68 and he led a 1-2-3 Hermits sweep the 100 breaststroke with a victory in 59.12.

Teammates Hayden Clay and Andrew Neuman finished second and third, respectively, in the race, which clinched the Prep's victory.

Trevor Nolan added a win in the 100 backstroke in 55.12, and Anthony Mortellite took the 200 freestyle in 1:45.58. St. Augustine took first in all three relays. Clay, Jennings, Buonadonna and Mortellite each had two relay wins, and Massimo Catania, Mason Medolla and Luke Volkmann each had one.