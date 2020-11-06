No. 3 Ocean City shuts out rival Mainland

OCEAN CITY — Joe Repetti and his Ocean City High School football teammates and coaches were smiling and cheering Friday.
And there was plenty of reason to celebrate.
Repetti had a hand in four touchdowns to lead Ocean City to a 63-0 victory over rival Mainland Regional in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game at Carey Stadium.
This rivalry, which is one of the most intense in South Jersey, is dubbed “The Battle for the Bridge,” referring to the Route 52 causeway that separates Ocean City from the Mainland sending district of Somers Point.
Ocean City celebrated with the trophy after the game and was set to see the bridge lit up with its program’s colors Friday night.
Ocean City (5-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland (2-4) still leads the rivalry 28-21.
“It feels great to come out here and beat our rivals, especially after what they did to us in the first game last year,” Repetti said, referring to Mainland’s 21-6 win over Ocean City during the regular season. O.C. won the rematch 21-14 in the playoffs.
“We just came out here and stomped on the gas and never let up at all and kept putting points on the board and left no doubt who was going to be the winner in this game.”
Repetti had rushing scores of 5 and 13 yards. The 17-year-old quarterback from Upper Township also had two passing touchdowns.
The senior spread the field and was connecting with multiple receivers, including a 30-yard pass to Jake Schneider that made it 35-0.
“We have playmakers on every side of the ball,” Repetti said. “Everybody can put the ball in the end zone and make plays and get yards. Almost any play, someone will get open. It’s great having options.”
Ocean City had a touchdown on all three phases, including a blocked punt recovery that was returned by Charley Cossaboone and a 62-yard interception return by Sam Williams.
Riley Gunnells capped the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 7-yard rushing score.
“This is as good as I could have imagined it,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “We played a really complete game. I was really happy with the way we executed from start to finish.”
The Red Raiders are a senior-led team with experience, while Mainland is young, with only about 12 seniors.
But Smith said Ocean City has been on the opposite end of a blowout with Mainland, and a 63-point win against a rival feels just as good as a close, competitive win.
“They are going to be a good team down the road,” Smith said. “So we will enjoy what happened (Friday night).”
Ocean City scored on all of its offensive drives in the first half. Repetti showed some athleticism on each, especially on the Red Raiders’ opening drive of the second quarter.
The 6-foot, 178-pound quarterback was almost taken down on third-and-goal but caught his balance and threw a 21-yard pass to senior tight end Brad Jamison in the right corner of the end zone to give the Red Raiders a 21-0 lead.
On the drive, Repetti connected with sophomore wide receiver Dylan Dwyer for a 47-yard gain down to the Ocean City 8-yard line. But a penalty and a tackle for loss pushed them back to the 21 before Repetti’s strike to the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Jamison.
“They tripped me up a little, and the (defensive backs) came up to play the run,” Repetti said. “Brad (Jamison) was just open, and I got him the ball.”
The Ocean City defense allowed Mainland to get just one first down. Kyle Hendricks had a fumble recovery late in the third quarter.
“That’s a good program,” Ocean City defensive coordinator Sean Matthews said. “Coach (Chuck) Smith over at Mainland, he does a really good job, and they have some explosive players on offense with (Ja’Briel) Mace and others.”
Matthews praised Charley Cossaboone, Tommy Schutta, Hendricks and Jake Inserra for guiding the defense. Inserra also had a 2-yard rushing score in the first quarter.
“We prepare our kids to take a test all week,” Matthews said. “Once we get out here Friday night, they run the show. They do it all themselves. All this great defense you are seeing, it’s a result of the kids working hard all week.”
Chuck Smith did not want to point to the youth of his players as an excuse for the loss. He said it was more of a lack of execution and not matching Ocean City’s intensity.
“(Ocean City) is a very good team,” Smith said. “My hat’s off to them. They came out and put the throttle to us. We didn’t have an answer for it. I’m just disappointed in our effort level. It was Ocean City, our rival. But they are a good team and beat us in every single facet of the game.”
Mainland;0 0 0 0—0
Ocean City;14 28 14 7— 63
FIRST QUARTER
OC—Repetti 5 run (McGonigle kick)
OC—Inserra 2 run (McGonigle kick)
SECOND QUARTER
OC—Jamison 21 pass from Repetti (McGonigle kick)
OC—Repetti 13 run (McGonigle kick)
OC—Schneider 30 pass from Repetti (McGonigle kick)
OC—Cossaboone 5 blocked punt return (McGonigle kick)
THIRD QUARTER
OC—Williams 62 INT return (McGonigle kick)
OC—Hoag 35 run (McGonigle kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
OC—Gunnells 7 run (McGonigle kick)
Records—Ocean City 5-0; Mainland 2-4.
