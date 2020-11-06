No. 3 Ocean City shuts out rival Mainland

OCEAN CITY — Joe Repetti and his Ocean City High School football teammates and coaches were smiling and cheering Friday.

And there was plenty of reason to celebrate.

Repetti had a hand in four touchdowns to lead Ocean City to a 63-0 victory over rival Mainland Regional in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game at Carey Stadium.

This rivalry, which is one of the most intense in South Jersey, is dubbed “The Battle for the Bridge,” referring to the Route 52 causeway that separates Ocean City from the Mainland sending district of Somers Point.

Ocean City celebrated with the trophy after the game and was set to see the bridge lit up with its program’s colors Friday night.

Ocean City (5-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland (2-4) still leads the rivalry 28-21.

“It feels great to come out here and beat our rivals, especially after what they did to us in the first game last year,” Repetti said, referring to Mainland’s 21-6 win over Ocean City during the regular season. O.C. won the rematch 21-14 in the playoffs.