No. 3 Ocean City races out to second-half lead en route to 93-77 win at No. 4 Mainland

LINWOOD - The Ocean City High School boys swimming team has now beaten rival Mainland Regional twice this year, but those involved all agreed that it was Tuesday's meet that counted the most.
Ocean City pulled out to a 22-point lead in the second half of the meet and held on to win 93-77. The Red Raiders (5-1), ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, got individual doubles from Dolan Grisbaum, Steve Gooden and Pat Armstrong. O.C. took first and third place in both freestyle relays. Mainland (2-4), ranked fourth in the Elite 11, has lost only to the three teams ranked above it, St. Augustine Prep and Egg Harbor Township and Ocean City.
O.C. beat Mainland 112-57 on Feb. 16, the Red Raiders' first win over visiting Mainland in 28 years. But the Mustangs were missing some key swimmers that day due to what Mainland coach Brian Booth called "COVID issues". Those Mustangs were back Tuesday and everyone felt that the second meet would decide things between the two teams this year.
"We swam great today," said Shane McGrath, the Ocean City boys swimming coach. "We had time drops across the board. Everybody was here today from both teams. It took a while (to win it).
McGrath then gave perhaps the day's best example of a time drop.
"Colin Abbott (a sophomore) dropped 12 seconds off his best time in the 200 IM," McGrath said. "He was fifth with a time of 2:31."
Grisbaum won won the 200-meter individual medley by more than 15 seconds in 2 minutes, 10.54 seconds. Grisbaum, a senior who will swim for Boston University next year, also dominated the 400 freestyle, winning by more than nine seconds in 4:13.78.
"This was my last meet of the season because now I'm going to taper for a club meet that's coming up," said Grisbaum, a 17-year-old Ocean City resident. "I had a goal this year to go undefeated in individual races this year, and I was able to accomplish that. I'm super-stoked the way it ended."
Mainland served notice right away that it wouldn't be an easy win for Ocean City. Mustangs Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Matt Giannantonio and Ryan Brown won the 200 medley by more than three body-lengths to start off the meet.
But Armstrong gave the Red Raiders the lead for good as he won the next race, the 200 freestyle. Armstrong, a sophomore also won the 100 freestyle and led off both winning freestyle relay teams. Teammate Gavin Neal was second in the 100 freestyle in 56.99, a personal best by more than two seconds.
"The team really trained hard and strategized more," said Armstrong, a 15-year-old Longport resident. "We sacrificed the 100 backstroke and the 100 breaststroke to put our swimmers where we needed them, and it worked out well."
Mainland was down 73-51 after the 200 freestyle relay, but made it closer at the end. Bushay won the 100 backstroke for the Mustangs, with teammate James Bradley second. Mainland's Thompson won the 100 breaststroke and Giannantonio took second.
The score was 83-73 Ocean City with one race left, but the Red Raiders clinched it as Armstrong, Matt Woodside, Grisbaum and Gooden won the 400 freestyle relay by more than seven seconds in 3:50.79.
"It was a great meet for us, we swam well," Mainland boys swimming coach Brian Booth said. "Shane always does a great job with them (Ocean City), getting them to swim fast. The credit goes to them for winning. The last time we were missing some guys, but this time it was two full teams to see who was better this year. They were a little better than us."
At Mainland Regional, meters
200 medley relay—MR (Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Matt Giannantonio, Ryan Brown) 1:53.13
200 freestyle—Pat Armstrong OC 2:02.14
200 IM—Dolan Grisbaum OC 2:10.54
50 freestyle—Steve Gooden OC 25.35
100 butterfly—Gooden OC 59.72
100 freestyle—Armstrong OC 56.00
400 freestyle—Grisbaum OC 4:13.78
200 freestyle relay—OC (Armstrong, Nick Bianchi, Jackson Agnellini, Gooden) 1:43.92
100 backstroke—Bushay MR 1:01.61
100 breaststroke—Thompson MR 1:11.98
400 freestyle relay—OC (Armstrong, Matt Woodside, Grisbaum, Gooden) 3:50.79
Records —OC 5-1; Mainland 2-4.
