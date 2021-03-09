No. 3 Ocean City races out to second-half lead en route to 93-77 win at No. 4 Mainland

Grisbaum won won the 200-meter individual medley by more than 15 seconds in 2 minutes, 10.54 seconds. Grisbaum, a senior who will swim for Boston University next year, also dominated the 400 freestyle, winning by more than nine seconds in 4:13.78.

"This was my last meet of the season because now I'm going to taper for a club meet that's coming up," said Grisbaum, a 17-year-old Ocean City resident. "I had a goal this year to go undefeated in individual races this year, and I was able to accomplish that. I'm super-stoked the way it ended."

Mainland served notice right away that it wouldn't be an easy win for Ocean City. Mustangs Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Matt Giannantonio and Ryan Brown won the 200 medley by more than three body-lengths to start off the meet.

But Armstrong gave the Red Raiders the lead for good as he won the next race, the 200 freestyle. Armstrong, a sophomore also won the 100 freestyle and led off both winning freestyle relay teams. Teammate Gavin Neal was second in the 100 freestyle in 56.99, a personal best by more than two seconds.

"The team really trained hard and strategized more," said Armstrong, a 15-year-old Longport resident. "We sacrificed the 100 backstroke and the 100 breaststroke to put our swimmers where we needed them, and it worked out well."