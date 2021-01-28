No. 3 Mustangs top Cape May Tech

The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, beat host Cape May Tech 64-30 on Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game. Freshman guard Ava Mazur led the Mustangs (2-0) with 12 points, all in the first half. Camryn Dirkes scored 10 points, also all in the first half. Mainland was up 51-16 at halftime.

Lila Schoen added seven points for the Mustangs, and Bella Mazur and Kasey Bretones, both freshman, had six points apiece.

Kennedy Campbell topped Cape May Tech with 20 points and Sydney King added four.

Mainland Regional 25 26 4 9 — 64

Cape May Tech 9 7 4 10 — 30

ACIT 51,

Pleasantville 13

Grace Speer scored 25 points for the Red Hawks (1-0). Lynn McLaughlin added 17 points and Chayley Williams had nine.

For Pleasantville (0-1), Khaliyah Haraskin and Lexis Keith both had four points.

Pleasantville 8 3 2 0 — 13

ACIT 12 15 13 11 — 51

No. 7 Wildwood 49,

Clayton 8