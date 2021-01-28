No. 3 Mustangs top Cape May Tech

The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, beat host Cape May Tech 64-30 on Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game. Freshman guard Ava Mazur led the Mustangs (2-0) with 12 points, all in the first half. Camryn Dirkes scored 10 points, also all in the first half. Mainland was up 51-16 at halftime.
Lila Schoen added seven points for the Mustangs, and Bella Mazur and Kasey Bretones, both freshman, had six points apiece.
Kennedy Campbell topped Cape May Tech with 20 points and Sydney King added four.
Mainland Regional 25 26 4 9 — 64
Cape May Tech 9 7 4 10 — 30
ACIT 51,
Pleasantville 13
Grace Speer scored 25 points for the Red Hawks (1-0). Lynn McLaughlin added 17 points and Chayley Williams had nine.
For Pleasantville (0-1), Khaliyah Haraskin and Lexis Keith both had four points.
Pleasantville 8 3 2 0 — 13
ACIT 12 15 13 11 — 51
No. 7 Wildwood 49,
Clayton 8
Imene Fathi scored 11 points for the visiting Warriors (2-0), No. 7 in the Elite 11. Ava Troiano and Maya Benichou added 10 points apiece, Sinaia Strohman-Hills had six points and Jenna Hans had four. Tianna Rogers scored five points for Clayton (0-1).
Wildwood 15 12 14 8 — 49
Clayton 0 2 3 3 — 8
Boys bowling
GCIT 4,
ACIT 0
GCIT-Jude Uhl — high game 213; Alex Gonzalez — high series 618.
ACIT-James Lockerbie — high game 182; Gavin Henry — high series 526.
Records-ACIT 0-1; GCIT 1-0.
Girls bowling
GCIT 4,
ACIT 0
GCIT-Kasey DeLorenzo — high game 248; Kasey DeLorenzo — high series 591.
ACIT-Emily DiStefano — high game 192; Emily DiStefano — high series 492.
Records-ACIT 0-1; GCIT 1-0.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.