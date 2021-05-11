No. 2 St. Augustine shuts out Lower Cape May: Roundup

The St. Augustine Prep baseball team, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, beat Lower Cape May Regional 11-0 in five innings Tuesday behind the two-hit pitching of Nick DeMarchi.
St. Augustine improved to 14-1. Prep’s Bryce Oliver went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Jack Peacock went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and three RBIs. Jackson Vanesko was 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs.
Lower Cape May’s Jackson Schiffbauer and Gabe Salinsky had hits.
St. Joseph 20, Pleasantville 10
The host Wildcats (7-4) scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the game on the 10-run rule.
Gabe Ambruster, Jimmy Mantuano, Scott Digerolamo and Rocco Celebre each had two hits for St. Joseph. Pleasantville dropped to 0-7.
From Monday
No. 6 Ocean City 3, Millville 2
Ocean City (6-4) scored two runs in the first inning. Joe Repetti had two RBIs. Repetti and Ben Hoag each hit twice and scored a run. Duke McCarron pitched six innings with nine strikeouts. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 6.
For Millville (8-2), Logan Musey and Sergio Droz each scored runs. David Rodriguez doubled and drove in a run.
ACIT 14, Oakcrest 8
Michael Hudson hit two homers, drove in four runs and scored three runs for the Red Hawks (2-8-1). Anthony Danieli finished with two RBIs. Kevin Keil doubled. Keil, the winning pitcher, tossed 6 2/3 innings and struck out five.
Oakcrest fell to 6-6.
Hammonton 11, Atlantic City 0
Jared Beebe had three hits, including a triple, three RBIs and scored two runs for Hammonton (6-4). DJ Adamucci doubled and drove in two runs. Lucas Destefano scored three runs and hit two singles. Adamucci pitched three innings, striking out seven.
Ryan Master tripled for Atlantic City (0-10).
Buena Reg. 8, Middle Twp. 1
Tre Carano was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three doubles for Buena. Schuyler Lomberk struck out six and allowed five hits and no walks in seven innings for the win. Buena improved to 5-8-1.
Central Reg. 9, Barnegat 0
Cam Leiter struck out 11 in seven innings for the win. Kyle Moore was 2 for 3 with a double for Barnegat.
Wildwood 14, Clayton 4
Ethan Burke and Miguel Claudio each doubled for Wildwood (4-5). Dom Troiano and Burke each had two RBIs. Miguel Claudio scored three runs. Junior Hans and Josh Vallese each scored twice. Hans earned the win.
Boys tennis
Pinelands Reg. 5, Southern Reg. 0
Singles: Brian Delbury, D. Logan Van Liew 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; Josh Kline d. Angelo Palombini 6-1, 6-1; Adam Grelak d. Ryan Leavitt 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino d. Sean Kahl and Simon Schriever 6-3, 6-2; James Cahill and Carter Mathis d. Bryan Kahl-Dan Materazzi 6-2, 6-1
Records: Pinelands 12-0; Southern 6-1
From Monday
Atlantic City 5, Lower Cape May 0
Singles: Antonio Strafella d .Maxwell Souder 6-0, 6-0 Jay Patel d. Justin Popdan 5-7, 6-3, 11-9; Dhiraj Bhattacharjee d. Caleb Lawson 4-6, 6-2, 10-6
Doubles: Bibek Das-Tommy Liao d. Sean Murphy-Matt Eck 6-2, 6-1; Habib-Athar Hanjra, Atlantic City won by forfeit
Records: Atlantic City 5-5; Lower 2-8
Pinelands Reg. 5, Barnegat 0
Singles: Brian Delbury d. Robert Wallace 6-1, 6-0; Josh Kline d. Aiden Birch 6-0, 6-0; Adam Grelak D. N/A
Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Michael Staino d. Richard Lynch-Bobby Kaciban 6-0, 6-1; James Cahill-Carter Mathis d. Anthony Idone-Phil Lopicollo 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Pinelands 11-0; Barnegat 3-6
Egg Harbor Twp. 5, Hammonton 0
Singles: Donovan Sullivan d. Matthew Baugh 6-2, 6-3; Joshua Guimapang d. Dylan Kovacs 6-0, 6-0; Luis Geda, d. Jake Fisher 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Benjamin Zhang-Eric Chen d. Victor Martinez-John Waddell 6-0, 6-0; William Coombs-Resty Mercado won by forfeit
Records: EHT 7-3; Hammonton 4-3.
St. Augustine 5, Cedar Creek 0
Singles: Vince Coiro d. Sean Snyder 6-3, 6-0; Tanner Roth d. Chase Blanchard 6-1, 6-1; Vincent Polistina d. Kyle O’Connor 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Matthew Adams-Cameron Compare d. Shane Houck-Lorenzo Fortunato 6-2, 6-2; Santino Casale-Nathaniel Paradela d. Daniel Perez-Owen Nowalsky 6-1, 6-4
