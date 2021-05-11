No. 2 St. Augustine shuts out Lower Cape May: Roundup

ACIT 14, Oakcrest 8

Michael Hudson hit two homers, drove in four runs and scored three runs for the Red Hawks (2-8-1). Anthony Danieli finished with two RBIs. Kevin Keil doubled. Keil, the winning pitcher, tossed 6 2/3 innings and struck out five.

Oakcrest fell to 6-6.

Hammonton 11, Atlantic City 0

Jared Beebe had three hits, including a triple, three RBIs and scored two runs for Hammonton (6-4). DJ Adamucci doubled and drove in two runs. Lucas Destefano scored three runs and hit two singles. Adamucci pitched three innings, striking out seven.

Ryan Master tripled for Atlantic City (0-10).

Buena Reg. 8, Middle Twp. 1

Tre Carano was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three doubles for Buena. Schuyler Lomberk struck out six and allowed five hits and no walks in seven innings for the win. Buena improved to 5-8-1.

Central Reg. 9, Barnegat 0

Cam Leiter struck out 11 in seven innings for the win. Kyle Moore was 2 for 3 with a double for Barnegat.

Wildwood 14, Clayton 4