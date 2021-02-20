No. 10 Holy Spirit's fourth-quarter surge edges No. 4 Absegami: Roundup

Kira Murray and Sophia Pasquale each scored 15 points to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls basketball team to a 46-45 victory over previously undefeated Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League North Division game Saturday.

The Spartans trailed 36-28 after the third quarter but outscored the Braves 18-9 in the fourth to seal the comeback win. Holy Spirit (6-1) is ranked No.10 in The Press Elite 11. Absegami (4-1) is ranked No. 4.

Hanna Watson scored eight for Spirit. Fran Florio, Angelina Bell, Savannah Keaser and Cecelia Bell each scored two.

Haleigh Schafer scored a game-high 16 for Absegami. Gianna Baldino scored 10, Jackie Fortis six and Chi Chi Wochka three. Absegami led 26-12 at halftime.

Absegami: 16 10 10 9 — 45

Holy Spirit: 6 6 16 18 — 46

No. 6 Wildwood 64, Salem 29

Leah Benichou scored 13 points for the Warriors (8-2).

Maya Benichou scored 12 and grabbed three rebounds. Jenna Hans scored eight, grabbed five rebounds and had three assists. Ava Troiano had seven steals and scored six.