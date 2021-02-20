No. 10 Holy Spirit's fourth-quarter surge edges No. 4 Absegami: Roundup

Kira Murray and Sophia Pasquale each scored 15 points to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls basketball team to a 46-45 victory over previously undefeated Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League North Division game Saturday.
The Spartans trailed 36-28 after the third quarter but outscored the Braves 18-9 in the fourth to seal the comeback win. Holy Spirit (6-1) is ranked No.10 in The Press Elite 11. Absegami (4-1) is ranked No. 4.
Hanna Watson scored eight for Spirit. Fran Florio, Angelina Bell, Savannah Keaser and Cecelia Bell each scored two.
Haleigh Schafer scored a game-high 16 for Absegami. Gianna Baldino scored 10, Jackie Fortis six and Chi Chi Wochka three. Absegami led 26-12 at halftime.
Absegami: 16 10 10 9 — 45
Holy Spirit: 6 6 16 18 — 46
No. 6 Wildwood 64, Salem 29
Leah Benichou scored 13 points for the Warriors (8-2).
Maya Benichou scored 12 and grabbed three rebounds. Jenna Hans scored eight, grabbed five rebounds and had three assists. Ava Troiano had seven steals and scored six.
Also for Wildwood, Sinaia Stroman-Hills scored eight and got five rebounds. Kaliah Sumlin and Sophia Wilber each scored four, Kaydence Oakley two.
Wildwood is ranked No. 6 in the Elite 11.
Kazia Nichols led Salem (1-10) with nine points.
Wildwood: 17 16 19 12 64
Salem: 5 8 2 14 29
Egg Harbor Twp. 49, Pleasantville 15
Lauren Baxter scored 16 points and grabbed three rebounds for the Eagles (4-4).
Amelia Zinckgraf scored 10, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists.
Lindsey Dodd and Sofie Palumbo each scored four, Mikki Pomatto three, Kylie Elwell and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each scored two.
Nadja Cherry, Thalia Rodriguez and Keanni Dupont each scored two for Pleasantville.
EHT: 14 10 18 7 — 49
Pleasantville: 2 3 6 4 — 15
Hammonton 66, Bridgeton 48
Emma Peretti scored a game-high 30 points and grabbed 23 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
Ava Divello scored 13 and had three rebounds. Sofia Purvis scored seven and grabbed six rebounds.
Also for the Blue Devils, Alexa Panagopoylos and Luca Berenato each scored six, Adrianna Palamore two.
Tatyana Chandler scored 20 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Bulldogs. She had three assists. Nijah Tanksley scored 10 and had four assists. Ry’Nayjah Sydnor scored six, Keldashia Underwood four, Clar’nayja Acevedo and Jamya Mosley each three and Abigail Mendieta two.
Hammonton: 14 9 26 17 — 66
Bridgeton: 9 11 13 15 — 48
