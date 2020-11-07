No. 10 Hammonton returns from 2-week COVID layoff to beat Cedar Creek 37-7

EGG HARBOR CITY – The Hammonton High School football team began to make the most of its second chance Saturday afternoon.
In their first game back after a two-week break because of COVID-19, the Blue Devils beat Cedar Creek 37-7. Hammonton held the Pirates to negative-25 rushing yards.
“It felt great to be back out here,” senior linebacker and fullback Brock Weissman said. “It took a lot of team effort today and a sense of urgency. We only had three days of practice (before the game), and we came to play. That’s all I have to say.”
Hammonton played a methodical, efficient game on an unseasonably warm, sunny day.
“I was wondering myself how were we going to respond,” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said. “We just ran mostly our base plays. We told the offensive line it was going to be on them today.”
Senior Jaiden Abrams rushed 20 times for 85 yards and three touchdowns. Weissman carried 10 times for 58 yards and a score. Senior quarterback Kyle Vandever completed 3 of 4 passes for 49 yards and a TD.
The Blue Devils didn’t have many big plays, but nearly every offensive snap resulted in positive yardage.
“That’s just straight Hammonton football,” Weissman said.
Hammonton was relentless on defense. Defensive end Johnny Scibilia had two tackles for a loss. Defensive tackle Michael Dogostino tackled the Cedar Creek quarterback in the end zone for a safety. Hammonton defenders A.J. Ryker, Austin Hudak and Santino Rao also made tackles for losses. Freshman linebacker Andrew Wehner contributed a sack.
“Our (defensive) line got after it,” Dogostino said. “We blitzed a lot. It was just basically ‘get to the ball.’”
Hammonton (3-1) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. The Blue Devils began the season expected to be one of South Jersey’s top teams.
But after a 20-7 loss to St. Augustine on Oct. 16, the Blue Devils were shut down and had two games canceled because of the new coronavirus. Hammonton couldn’t practice or meet. Dogostino stayed in shape by jogging around his neighborhood and doing pushups.
The Blue Devils returned to practice Wednesday. They are not alone in their virus struggles. Nearly 50 teams around the state, including Egg Harbor Township, were shut down this weekend.
Hammonton will play the next two weekends in a West Jersey Football League pod against opponents yet to be determined. Hammonton is also trying to find a game Thanksgiving week.
Support Local Journalism
Raso said he can’t help but wonder what the Blue Devils might have been able to achieve if the virus had not interrupted their season. But, overall, he’s happy the Blue Devils are back on the field.
“Being shutdown was the worst possible feeling in the world,” he said. “We’re just thankful that whoever we’re going to end up playing, we’re playing another game.”
Hammonton 14 7 9 7 – 37
Cedar Creek 0 0 0 7 – 7
FIRST QUARTER
HAM – Abrams 1 run (Fields kick)
HAM – Rao 29 pass from Vandever (Fields kick)
SECOND QUARTER
HAM – Weissman 7 run (Fields kick)
THIRD QUARTER
HAM – Abrams 6 run (Fields kick)
HAM – Safety (Cedar Creek QB tackled in end zone)
FOURTH QUARTER
HAM – Abrams 13 run (Fields kick)
CK – Smalls 37 pass from Landicini (Manning kick)
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
110820_spt_hammontonfb
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.