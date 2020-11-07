No. 10 Hammonton returns from 2-week COVID layoff to beat Cedar Creek 37-7

“Our (defensive) line got after it,” Dogostino said. “We blitzed a lot. It was just basically ‘get to the ball.’”

Hammonton (3-1) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. The Blue Devils began the season expected to be one of South Jersey’s top teams.

But after a 20-7 loss to St. Augustine on Oct. 16, the Blue Devils were shut down and had two games canceled because of the new coronavirus. Hammonton couldn’t practice or meet. Dogostino stayed in shape by jogging around his neighborhood and doing pushups.

The Blue Devils returned to practice Wednesday. They are not alone in their virus struggles. Nearly 50 teams around the state, including Egg Harbor Township, were shut down this weekend.

Hammonton will play the next two weekends in a West Jersey Football League pod against opponents yet to be determined. Hammonton is also trying to find a game Thanksgiving week.

Raso said he can’t help but wonder what the Blue Devils might have been able to achieve if the virus had not interrupted their season. But, overall, he’s happy the Blue Devils are back on the field.