No. 1 St. Joseph earns top seed, first-round bye

The St. Joseph Academy softball team grabbed the top seed and earned a first-round bye in the South Jersey Non-Public B bracket.
The Wildcats (24-1) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
St. Joseph, which captured the sectional title in 2019, will play the winner of ninth-seeded Wildwood Catholic and eighth-seeded Our Lady of Mercy Academy in the quarterfinals. Non-public first round games are to be played by June 3.
Schools in South Jersey Groups I-IV are to play their first round games by Tuesday.
In S.J. Group III, second-seeded Hammonton (16-0) will host 15th-seeded Pinelands Regional (5-10). The Blue Devils are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Egg Harbor Township is the third seed in the S.J. Group IV bracket. The Eagles (17-4), ranked No. 9 in the Elite 11, will host 14th-seeded Cherokee. EHT is the only team that defeated St. Joseph.
Millville (13-0) is the ninth seed. The Thunderbolts, ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11, will travel to Shawnee.
Buena Regional is the No. 3 seed in the S.J. Group I bracket. The Chiefs (12-6), who won the sectional title in 2019 and advanced to the state Group I finals, will host 14th-seeded Pitman.
Here are the full list of Press-area teams competing for titles.
South Jersery Group I: (13) Wildwood at (4) Pennsville; (14) Pitman at (3) Buena Reg.
South Jersey Group II: (12) Middle Twp. at (5) Oakcrest; (11) Barnegat at (6) Sterling; (15) Lower Cape May at (2) Cedar Creek.
South Jersey Group III: (9) Lacey Twp. at (8) Ocean City; (14) Mainland Reg. at (3) Seneca; (15) Pinelands Reg. at (2) Hammonton.
South Jersey Group IV: (9) Millville at (8) Shawnee; (13) Toms River North at (4) Southern Reg.; (14) Cherokee at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.; (10) Vineland at (7) Lenape; (15) ACIT at (2) Jackson Memorial.
South Jersey Non-Public B: (1) St. Joseph, first-round bye, will play winner of (9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Our Lady of Mercy; (10) Holy Spirit at (7) Timothy Catholic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.