No. 1 St. Joseph earns top seed, first-round bye

The St. Joseph Academy softball team grabbed the top seed and earned a first-round bye in the South Jersey Non-Public B bracket.

The Wildcats (24-1) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

St. Joseph, which captured the sectional title in 2019, will play the winner of ninth-seeded Wildwood Catholic and eighth-seeded Our Lady of Mercy Academy in the quarterfinals. Non-public first round games are to be played by June 3.

Schools in South Jersey Groups I-IV are to play their first round games by Tuesday.

In S.J. Group III, second-seeded Hammonton (16-0) will host 15th-seeded Pinelands Regional (5-10). The Blue Devils are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

Egg Harbor Township is the third seed in the S.J. Group IV bracket. The Eagles (17-4), ranked No. 9 in the Elite 11, will host 14th-seeded Cherokee. EHT is the only team that defeated St. Joseph.

Millville (13-0) is the ninth seed. The Thunderbolts, ranked No. 5 in the Elite 11, will travel to Shawnee.

Buena Regional is the No. 3 seed in the S.J. Group I bracket. The Chiefs (12-6), who won the sectional title in 2019 and advanced to the state Group I finals, will host 14th-seeded Pitman.