No. 1 St. Augustine cruises to win over No. 7 Holy Spirit

Their development has been a big plus for the Hermits in a season where there is no Cape-Atlantic League or state tournaments because of COVID-19.

“We said we’re going to make the most out of this season,” Hermits coach Paul Rodio said. “We can’t win any (championships). We were going to try to get better, and I think we’ve gotten better.”

Senior forward Matt Delaney led the Hermits with 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Senior forward John Horner had 12 points and five rebounds, and senior swingman Keith Palek chipped in with 10 points.

Jamil Wilkins scored 26 for Spirit, and Jahmir Smith added 20. Ky Gilliam grabbed nine rebounds.

Wednesday’s matchup was one of the biggest games left on the schedule as this abbreviated season ends Saturday.

It was a rematch of a Jan. 30 matchup that saw the Hermits beat Spirit 60-53 in overtime. St. Augustine (12-2) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Holy Spirit (9-5) is No. 7.

There wasn’t much suspense to Wednesday’s game. The Hermits jumped to a 16-3 lead and never saw their lead dip below double digits from there. Delaney scored twice in the lane and sank two foul shots during that stretch.