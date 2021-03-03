No. 1 St. Augustine cruises to win over No. 7 Holy Spirit

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Ethan Fox did what all good shooters should do Wednesday night.
The St. Augustine Prep sophomore guard kept shooting.
Fox sank four 3-pointers to help propel the Hermits to an 81-61 win over rival Holy Spirit.
The Glassboro resident had struggled the past few games.
“This just felt amazing,” Fox said. “The couple of games I’ve just felt off. I’ve been really mentally down on myself. This game here brought my confidence up a lot.”
Fox started slowly Wednesday, however. His first 3-pointer was an airball.
“My coaches said, ‘Keep shooting the ball,’” Fox said. “They really have trust in me and understand I can hit 3-point shots.”
Fox sank his second 3-pointer, but the shot was waived off because of a teammate’s offensive foul. Instead of bemoaning his bad luck, Fox took a positive attitude.
“After hitting that shot, I just felt good,” he said. “I was like, ‘I can keep doing this all night.’”
Fox made his next four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. He was one of the Hermits several talented underclassmen. Sophomore guard Jack Schleicher scored 10 and had three rebounds and two assists.
Their development has been a big plus for the Hermits in a season where there is no Cape-Atlantic League or state tournaments because of COVID-19.
“We said we’re going to make the most out of this season,” Hermits coach Paul Rodio said. “We can’t win any (championships). We were going to try to get better, and I think we’ve gotten better.”
Senior forward Matt Delaney led the Hermits with 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Senior forward John Horner had 12 points and five rebounds, and senior swingman Keith Palek chipped in with 10 points.
Jamil Wilkins scored 26 for Spirit, and Jahmir Smith added 20. Ky Gilliam grabbed nine rebounds.
Wednesday’s matchup was one of the biggest games left on the schedule as this abbreviated season ends Saturday.
It was a rematch of a Jan. 30 matchup that saw the Hermits beat Spirit 60-53 in overtime. St. Augustine (12-2) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Holy Spirit (9-5) is No. 7.
There wasn’t much suspense to Wednesday’s game. The Hermits jumped to a 16-3 lead and never saw their lead dip below double digits from there. Delaney scored twice in the lane and sank two foul shots during that stretch.
Meanwhile, Spirit hurt itself with quick, ill-advised perimeter shots.
“We set up our offense with our defense,” Rodio said. “We set the tempo of the game.”
The Hermits will finish their season at home against Hammonton on Friday. The 15 games have been a positive for St. Augustine’s younger players.
“I’ve really learned from the seniors,” Schleicher said. “Every day they push us to go harder in practice and play every game like it’s our last. I think that’s what we’re going to do next year, and we’re going to be really good.”
Holy Spirit 12 11 19 19 — 61
St. Augustine 22 22 21 16 – 81
HS – Wilkins 26, Freeman 7, Jah. Smith 20, K. Gilliam 3, Gillespie 3, Coles 2
AUG -Fox 12, Schleicher 10, Palek 10, Horner 12, Delaney 21, Selby 23, Earnst 4, Brown 4, DeMara 2, Bevilacqua 1, Reed 2
Contact Michael McGarry:
609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
