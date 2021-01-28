No. 1 Crusaders improve to 2-0 with dominant win over No. 2 Vikings

DiPatri echoed that.

“We have taken the approach that we want to play every day, every game and each practice like it’s our last and leave nothing out there on the floor,” DiPatri said. “Our team has really bought into this mission with our seniors laying the groundwork for it.”

Papazoglou, Lauren McCallion and Aliya Gray-Rivera, all seniors, have started since they were freshmen. They are motivated to end their final campaign on a high note and are encouraging their teammates to do the same, DiPatri said.

Gray-Rivera scored 10 points, and McCallion added nine. Carly Murphy scored eight, including two 3s. Wildwood Catholic led 22-16 early in the second quarter and went on a 10-0 run to close out the first half.

“We made some defensive adjustments,” DiPatri said. “We started to attack the glass and dominate the defensive side. We just kept grinding.”

Atlantic City has one senior, Cornysha Davis, and three juniors, Sanai Garrison-Macon, Naysha Suarez-Rivera and Ahnjeles Maldonado. The rest of its roster contains six sophomores and three freshmen.