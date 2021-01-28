No. 1 Crusaders improve to 2-0 with dominant win over No. 2 Vikings

ATLANTIC CITY — The Wildwood Catholic Academy girls basketball team continued its dominant start to its season Thursday.
Marianna Papazoglou scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Crusaders to a 58-23 victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League East Division game.
Wildwood Catholic led 20-13 after the first quarter and dominated the next three quarters. The Crusaders are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Atlantic City (0-1) is ranked No. 2.
The Vikings won the CAL Tournament last season.
“We knew they were going to be a hard team to beat,” said Papazoglou, 18, of North Wildwood. “We knew we had to come ready, and it wasn’t going to be an easy game.
“It felt great to get out on that floor against a good team and be able to beat them.”
Papazoglou, who is committed to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, made two 3-pointers and went 2 for 3 from the free-throw line. Wildwood Catholic defeated Cape May Tech 89-19 on Tuesday to open its season. Papazoglou scored 32 points.
“We have been practicing for about two weeks now, and every day we are going as hard as we can,” Papazoglou said. “Our coach (Steve DiPatri) is always telling us the season is short, and we don’t even know if we are playing 15 games. Every day we step on the court and go as hard as we can.”
DiPatri echoed that.
“We have taken the approach that we want to play every day, every game and each practice like it’s our last and leave nothing out there on the floor,” DiPatri said. “Our team has really bought into this mission with our seniors laying the groundwork for it.”
Papazoglou, Lauren McCallion and Aliya Gray-Rivera, all seniors, have started since they were freshmen. They are motivated to end their final campaign on a high note and are encouraging their teammates to do the same, DiPatri said.
Gray-Rivera scored 10 points, and McCallion added nine. Carly Murphy scored eight, including two 3s. Wildwood Catholic led 22-16 early in the second quarter and went on a 10-0 run to close out the first half.
“We made some defensive adjustments,” DiPatri said. “We started to attack the glass and dominate the defensive side. We just kept grinding.”
Atlantic City has one senior, Cornysha Davis, and three juniors, Sanai Garrison-Macon, Naysha Suarez-Rivera and Ahnjeles Maldonado. The rest of its roster contains six sophomores and three freshmen.
“I believe in one thing: We don’t make excuses,” Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz said. “We have to get better and over time, we will improve. I’m looking forward to this group. I think after 14 games — hopefully we get to play 14 — the team will improve.
“I’m just happy to be back on the court and having some kind of season. I’m looking forward to it.”
Garrison-Macon led the Vikings with 12 points. Suarez-Rivera scored five, and Sasha Lemons scored four.
“We started a lot of sophomores (Thursday), and they will get better with more experience,” Lantz said. “I’m excited about it. We have to get in better shape and keep preparing.”
Wildwood Catholic; 20 12 10 16— 58
Atlantic City; 13 3 2 5— 23
WC—Papazoglou (26), Gray-Rivera (10) McCallion (9),Murphy (8), Casiello (3), Walker (2)
AC—Garrison-Macon (12), Lemons (4), Suarez-Rivera (5), Davis (2).
3-pointers—Papazoglou (2), Murphy (2) WC; Garrison-Macon AC.
Records—WC 2-0, AC 0-1
