The high school track and field Meet of Champions was postponed Wednesday due to weather concerns, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association said.
The NJSIAA, which governs most high school sports in the state, tweeted the announcement Wednesday morning. The season-ending meet, which includes hundreds of the best athletes from throughout the state, was rescheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Franklin High School in Somerset County.
June 14, 2023
It's the second week in a row conditions have led to postponements of major scholastic track and field events.
Last week, the enrollment group championship meets were originally scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday. But smoke from the Canadian wildfires caused the first day of competition to be postponed and the meet to be condensed into a one-day event held Saturday.
The top-six finishers, plus ties, in each event in each enrollment group qualified for the MOC.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.