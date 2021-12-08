 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NJSIAA to re-examine high school football video review in wake of issues at Regional Championship games
0 comments
top story

NJSIAA to re-examine high school football video review in wake of issues at Regional Championship games

{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Creek Football Wins Group Title

Cedar Creek High School football team defeats Delsea to win the South Jersey Group III title, in Egg Harbor City, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

ROBBINSVILLE — After further review, video replay at high school football championship games is under review, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association said Wednesday.

Two regional title games, including Cedar Creek’s35-34 win over Woodrow Wilson, were decided in part by video replays.

“That really really bothers me,” NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire said during the organization’s executive committee meeting Wednesday. “Our priority is we don’t want any questions or disputed outcomes.”

Video review was used for turnovers and touchdowns in games played at Rutgers university and MetLife Stadium. It was not used during the regular season.

NJSIAA football coordinator Greg Bailey said instant replay will be discussed at an upcoming National Federation of State High School Associations meeting.

The NJSIAA football committee will also review the matter.

“We don’t take it lightly,” Bailey said. “Our idea is to continue to train, educate and get it right.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

East Orange beat Clifton 30-24 in three overtime’s in a North Jersey Group V regional title game.

The winning score came when East Orange returned a goal line fumble 100 yards for a TD.

The play was controversial because video replay seemed to show the Clifton ball carrier breaking the plane of the goal line and scoring a TD before the fumble.

Clifton superintendent and NJSIAA executive committee member Danny Robertozzi had strong words for instant replay Wednesday.

“I don’t think we can call it controversial,” Robertozzi said. “I think we can call it a travesty.

“What makes it even more egregious is that we have instant replay and instant replay failed.”

Robertozzi urged the NJSIAA to do whatever it takes to fix the instant replay system.

This is a developing story check back for updates. 

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News