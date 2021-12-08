NJSIAA to re-examine high school football video review in wake of issues at Regional Championship games

ROBBINSVILLE — After further review, video replay at high school football championship games is under review, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association said Wednesday.
Two regional title games, including Cedar Creek’s35-34 win over Woodrow Wilson, were decided in part by video replays.
“That really really bothers me,” NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire said during the organization’s executive committee meeting Wednesday. “Our priority is we don’t want any questions or disputed outcomes.”
Video review was used for turnovers and touchdowns in games played at Rutgers university and MetLife Stadium. It was not used during the regular season.
NJSIAA football coordinator Greg Bailey said instant replay will be discussed at an upcoming National Federation of State High School Associations meeting.
The NJSIAA football committee will also review the matter.
“We don’t take it lightly,” Bailey said. “Our idea is to continue to train, educate and get it right.”
East Orange beat Clifton 30-24 in three overtime’s in a North Jersey Group V regional title game.
The winning score came when East Orange returned a goal line fumble 100 yards for a TD.
The play was controversial because video replay seemed to show the Clifton ball carrier breaking the plane of the goal line and scoring a TD before the fumble.
Clifton superintendent and NJSIAA executive committee member Danny Robertozzi had strong words for instant replay Wednesday.
“I don’t think we can call it controversial,” Robertozzi said. “I think we can call it a travesty.
“What makes it even more egregious is that we have instant replay and instant replay failed.”
Robertozzi urged the NJSIAA to do whatever it takes to fix the instant replay system.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
