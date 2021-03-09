NJSIAA to host Gymnastics Senior Showcase event

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will host a Gymnastics Senior Showcase event April 24.
The event will take place at two still-to-be-named regional sites, one north and one south.
Up to 80 senior gymnasts will be invited to compete at each location, and awards will be provided to the top 15 finishers in each of the four events (floor, uneven bars, beam, and vault), according to a release from the NJISAA, the organization that oversees most high school sports in the state.
“We’re tremendously excited to showcase the talents of New Jersey’s outstanding high school gymnasts,” said Colleen Maguire, the NJSIAA's chief operating officer. “The past year has been so challenging to all our student athletes, so we’re delighted to be offering this showcase event for our high school seniors.”
