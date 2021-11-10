NJSIAA to eliminate TOC team events

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schools also objected to the same teams – many of them non-public powers- always winning the TOC. The NJSIAA noted that state powers in every sport now have the freedom to schedule each other during the regular season, something they didn't have more than 30 years ago when TOCs began.

"Our association is better served by all teams having a longer regular season," Maguire said, "as opposed to just serving five or six teams during the last week of the season."

Finally, NJSIAA officials said the TOC takes away from a state championship season. A team comes off the high of winning a state championship and then loses in the TOC and ends the season on a down note.

"As we look ahead to emerging from the pandemic," Maguire said, "we are especially mindful of the need to provide a positive experience and a positive outcome for as many student athletes as possible. Unfortunately, the TOC rarely leads to positive outcomes for all teams."

The basketball Tournament of Champions was easily the most high profile the NJSIAA’s TOC events.

It began in 1989. No Press-area team ever won it. The Egg Harbor Township girls reached the 1992 final, losing to St. Peter’s 51-45. The Middle Township boys made it to the 1993 final where it lost to St. Anthony of Jersey City 84-59.