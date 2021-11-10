NJSIAA to eliminate TOC team events

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association took a major step toward eliminating team Tournament of Champions events Wednesday morning.
The NJSIAA executive committee voted on first reading to get rid of all team TOC events beginning with the 2022-23 season. The move will become official if approved on second reading in December.
Tournaments of Champions match the state champions of each enrollment group against each other to determine an overall state champion. The NJSIAA currently runs TOC events in basketball, field hockey, lacrosse, girls volleyball, tennis, bowling and softball.
“The status of our TOC has been in and around or office for the last several years,” NJSIAA executive director Coleen Maguire said. “Many have questioned has time passed these tournaments by.”
Maguire said an NJSIAA survey found that 14 of the state’s 15 high school leagues approved of getting rid of the TOC.
"We do not make this proposal lightly," Maguire said, "but we do firmly believe it's in the best interest of all student athletes."
There are a couple of key reasons for this move.
The NJSIAA moved early this year to shorten many of its seasons as of 2022-23. With the elimination of the TOC, the basketball regular season will be shortened by one week. If the TOC had continued to exist, the regular season would have been shortened by two weeks.
Schools also objected to the same teams – many of them non-public powers- always winning the TOC. The NJSIAA noted that state powers in every sport now have the freedom to schedule each other during the regular season, something they didn't have more than 30 years ago when TOCs began.
"Our association is better served by all teams having a longer regular season," Maguire said, "as opposed to just serving five or six teams during the last week of the season."
Finally, NJSIAA officials said the TOC takes away from a state championship season. A team comes off the high of winning a state championship and then loses in the TOC and ends the season on a down note.
"As we look ahead to emerging from the pandemic," Maguire said, "we are especially mindful of the need to provide a positive experience and a positive outcome for as many student athletes as possible. Unfortunately, the TOC rarely leads to positive outcomes for all teams."
The basketball Tournament of Champions was easily the most high profile the NJSIAA’s TOC events.
It began in 1989. No Press-area team ever won it. The Egg Harbor Township girls reached the 1992 final, losing to St. Peter’s 51-45. The Middle Township boys made it to the 1993 final where it lost to St. Anthony of Jersey City 84-59.
No public school boys team had won the basketball TOC since Camden in 2000. St. Anthony won 13 TOC titles. St. John Vianney with seven TOC basketball titles won the most girls championships.
“I’ve been in contact with the New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association and they’re in favor of giving up the TOC,” NJSIAA assistant director Al Stumpf said. “They’d rather have another (regular season) week with their kids.”
Maguire said she understands some schools will be disappointed with the elimination of the TOC.
"It is our job to look at the big picture," Maguire said, "and all that we offer our student athletes and the impact our association has on all student athletes."
