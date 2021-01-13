NJSIAA to announce results of vote on constitutional change to allow football state championship games

New Jersey high school football fans will find out Wednesday morning if New Jersey took another step toward true state champions in public school football.
During last week’s New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association's annual general membership meeting, the state’s high schools considered a proposal to eliminate a sentence in Article IX of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association constitution that reads: “no state championship shall be declared in football." The results of the vote will be announced at the NJSIAA executive committee Wednesday morning. If changed, New Jersey public schools could play to a state championship, beginning 2022.
The NJSIAA and the New Jersey Football Coaches Association support the proposal.
Two-thirds of the more than 350 schools that participated in last week’s virtual meeting must approve the change. Schools voted by email, fax or regular mail.
Several groups from around the state have already been working on a schedule to provide a path to state championships. That schedule, which must also be approved by NJSIAA membership, will respect student athlete’s health and safety, honor Thanksgiving rivalries and limit the number of games played, according to NJSIAA chief operating officer Colleen Maguire.
This proposal is the continuation of a debate that seemingly began when the New Jersey postseason started in 1974. New Jersey is one of the few states that does not play to a state champion. New Jersey public schools are currently a game away from state champions. Since 2018, the season has ended with regional championship games that are essentially state semifinals. There were no playoffs in 2020 because of COVID-19.
There have been several past votes on changing the constitution. Proposals failed 183-95 in 2013 and 167-102 in 2011.
But those proposals did not have full NJSIAA support. The organization at that time took a more neutral stance on the issue.
