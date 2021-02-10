NJSIAA takes another step toward public football state championships

New Jersey high schools took the first step toward true public state champions last month when they voted 318-12 with six abstentions to eliminate a sentence in Article IX of the NJSIAA constitution that reads: “No state championship shall be declared in football.”

New Jersey is one of the few states whose public schools do not play to a state champion. Public schools are currently a game away from crowning state champions. Since 2018, the season has ended with regional championship games that are essentially state semifinals. There were no playoffs in 2020 because of COVID-19.

NJSIAA chief operating officer Colleen Maguire said Wednesday she hopes the five state finals will be played at neutral sites such as Rutgers University or MetLife Stadium. She said the sectional finals will probably be played at the higher seeds' home fields. Maguire said it is not yet known where the state semifinals will be played.

In other news

The executive committee unanimously approved a waiver, which will allow some athletes to participate in more than just one sport this winter/spring because of COVID-19.

This waiver is designed because of the overlap between Season 3, which consists of gymnastics, girls volleyball and wrestling, and spring sports, such as softball, baseball and lacrosse.