ROBBINSVILLE — Many in the New Jersey high school sports community thought the new transfer rules that took effect June 1 would turn the state into the “wild west” when it came to player movement.

So far, it hasn’t happened.

A total of 1,536 athletes have transferred since June 1 of this year, New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association chief compliance officer Paul Popadiuk announced at the organization’s executive committee meeting Wednesday morning.

That compares to 1,253 athletes who transferred during the same period last year, he said.

A total of 226 athletes were ruled ineligible for 30 days. That compares to 180 last year. Popadiuk expects the 226 number to rise as the NJSIAA reviews more transfers.

“An influx of 300 more (transfers) is not concerning when dealing with three or four thousand (transfers) a year,” Popadiuk said. “Most (of the transfers) come in now.”

The NJSIAA voted last spring to give student-athletes one penalty-free transfer during the first six semesters of their high school careers as long as that transfer occurs on or before the start of practice date in the sports season in which the transfer occurs. Athletes who transfer two or more times are automatically ineligible for 30 days for each transfer.

Students who transfer after practice starts are ineligible for the season’s first 30 days or half the maximum number of contests in that sport, whichever is less. Students who transfer after the season starts also are ineligible for the state tournament.

Popadiuk said most of the athletes who were ineligible this fall transferred for the second time or transferred after practice started.

“I think the numbers are going to be pretty similar,” Popadiuk said, “and it also eliminates some of the issues we had with bonafide changes of address.”

NIL update

The NJSIAA took the first step toward updating its name, image and likeness rules for high school athletes Wednesday.

The executive committee passed on first reading an update that bans schools from having collectives use NIL deals to recruit athletes.

Collectives are prevalent on the college level. Members donate cash and then the collective uses the funds for NIL deals.

NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire said there is little evidence collectives are a factor on the high school level.

The new regulation reads: “No one associated with or acting at the direction of a member school, such as booster clubs, alumni or collectives, may use the promise of NIL opportunities to entice student-athletes to transfer to or attend their school.”

The policy will become effective if it’s adopted on second reading in October.

“The words are there in case this penetrates high school,” Maguire said.

Pitch rules, state football finals

The NJSIAA tweaked its pitch count rules Wednesday.

Pitchers who now reach the 150-pitches in five-days limit will be allowed to finish the batter they are facing.

Previously, the 150-limit was a hard stop.

NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer Tony Maselli said several teams have had to forfeit games because they violated the 150-pitch threshold. Ridge had to forfeit a state tournament game because it violated this rule last spring.

“Every one of these 150-pitch violations, the coach thought they could finish the batter,” Maselli said. “We’re saving the coaches from themselves with this (new) rule.”

The NJSIAA also announced its state final schedule for football. Maguire noted that the MetLife Stadium is not available the weekend after Thanksgiving because the New York Jets and New York Giants are both playing at home.

The state Non-Public A and B finals will be played Tuesday, Nov. 28, at MetLife.

The five public school championships will be played Sunday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Rutgers University. Teams that play Thanksgiving will play on the latter date.