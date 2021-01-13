NJSIAA schools approve constitution change to allow football state championship games

“It’s great for the state of New Jersey,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “It moves us closer to what the majority of the state is asking for, which is a true state champion.”

New Jersey is one of the few states that does not play to a state champion. New Jersey public schools are currently a game away from state champions. Since 2018, the season has ended with regional championship games that are essentially state semifinals. There were no playoffs in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The sentence in the constitution banning state championships in football dates back to 1931. No one currently connected with the NJSIAA is quite sure why it was enacted.

Wednesday’s vote announcement was in stark contrast to the results of past votes on changing the constitution. Proposals to create state public school football championships failed 183-95 in 2013 and 167-102 in 2011.

But those proposals did not have full NJSIAA support. The organization at that time took a more neutral stance on the issue.

There is also better communication now between the state’s football coaches and athletic directors. In the past, South Jersey and North Jersey schools couldn’t agree on a plan on how to get to a state championship.