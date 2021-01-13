NJSIAA schools approve constitution change to allow football state championship games

For years, it seemed as if New Jersey would never play to a true state championship in public school football.
That’s about to change.
New Jersey high schools voted 318-12 with six abstentions to eliminate a sentence in Article IX of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association constitution that reads: “no state championship shall be declared in football." With that vote, New Jersey public schools could begin to play to a state championship in 2022.
“Our members have spoken and I applaud their decision,” NJSIAA chief operating officer Colleen Maguire said in a prepared statement. “Now it is time to get to work on a plan that will bring a true state champion in high school football to reality.”
The NJSIAA and the New Jersey Football Coaches Association both supported the constitution change.
Two-thirds of the more than 350 schools that participated in last week’s virtual NJSIAA general membership meeting needed approve the change. Schools voted this past week by email, fax or regular mail.
“Yeah!!!!!!!!!!!!,” West Jersey Football League president Derryk Sellers texted when asked for his reaction to Wednesday’s vote announcement.
The coach’s association has begun working on a schedule to provide a path to state championships. That schedule, which must also be approved by the executive committee and the general membership, will respect student athlete’s health and safety, honor Thanksgiving rivalries and limit the number of games played, according to Maguire.
“It’s great for the state of New Jersey,” Millville coach Dennis Thomas said. “It moves us closer to what the majority of the state is asking for, which is a true state champion.”
New Jersey is one of the few states that does not play to a state champion. New Jersey public schools are currently a game away from state champions. Since 2018, the season has ended with regional championship games that are essentially state semifinals. There were no playoffs in 2020 because of COVID-19.
The sentence in the constitution banning state championships in football dates back to 1931. No one currently connected with the NJSIAA is quite sure why it was enacted.
Wednesday’s vote announcement was in stark contrast to the results of past votes on changing the constitution. Proposals to create state public school football championships failed 183-95 in 2013 and 167-102 in 2011.
But those proposals did not have full NJSIAA support. The organization at that time took a more neutral stance on the issue.
There is also better communication now between the state’s football coaches and athletic directors. In the past, South Jersey and North Jersey schools couldn’t agree on a plan on how to get to a state championship.
Every football school in New Jersey now belongs to one of five super conferences. That has been one of the biggest factors in improving communication between coaches and athletic directors.
"I'm so excited to be a part of these changes," Sellers said. "Hope they let the five league presidents be the ones to hand the trophies to the winning teams."
