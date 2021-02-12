NJSIAA releases protocols for the return of spectators to winter high school sports

Parents may now attend indoor high school games, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association confirmed Friday.

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to make the announcement during his COVID-19 briefing. The briefing will be streamed live on the governor's Facebook page.

According to protocols from the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, up to two parents or guardians per participating athlete may attend effective immediately.

School districts, however, will maintain discretion to be more restrictive with their own facilities if needed.

State Department of Health guidelines will continue to be followed, including required face coverings and social distancing.

Last year, Murphy banned indoor sports for a month as cases of the coronavirus began to swell in the state. Last month, he suggested that the state was moving closer to allowing spectators to return to the games, which resumed Jan. 2. Parents of senior athletes would be given priority.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

