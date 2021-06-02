NJSIAA recognizes Scholar-Athlete Awards winners

Each NJSIAA member school selects one graduating senior as its scholar-athlete of the year. This year, the NJSIAA provided $187,000 in scholarship funding to 375 student-athletes.

“These students are always an impressive group, and that’s even more the case in 2021, given the challenges they’ve all navigated since the spring of their junior years,” NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire said in a news release. “To be recognized, they’ve had to put in quite a bit of hard work, while learning to be resilient under circumstances no one has dealt with before.”