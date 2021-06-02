 Skip to main content
NJSIAA recognizes Scholar-Athlete Awards winners
NJSIAA recognizes Scholar-Athlete Awards winners

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City baseball game

Ocean City’s Gannon Brady is one of four pitchers at the high school committed to an NCAA Division I program. He plans to attend Fordham University.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the 28th annual Scholar-Athlete Awards on Tuesday.

Each NJSIAA member school selects one graduating senior as its scholar-athlete of the year. This year, the NJSIAA provided $187,000 in scholarship funding to 375 student-athletes.

“These students are always an impressive group, and that’s even more the case in 2021, given the challenges they’ve all navigated since the spring of their junior years,” NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire said in a news release. “To be recognized, they’ve had to put in quite a bit of hard work, while learning to be resilient under circumstances no one has dealt with before.”

Here are the athletes selected by Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland and southern Ocean County schools: 

Absegami—Sarah Reed (soccer, track, crew); ACIT—Kevin Keil (baseball); Atlantic City—Madelyn Fox (field hockey, swimming crew); Barnegat—Ashley Sojak (field hockey, swimming, lacrosse); Bridgeton—Diana Gomez (cross country, track); Buena Reg.—Cael Aretz (football, wrestling, track); Cedar Creek—Abigail Gunnels (cheerleading, basketball, softball); Cumberland Reg.—Candace Hudson (cross country, track); Egg Harbor Twp.—Alec Josh Mallari (swimming); Hammonton—Anabella Peretti (volleyball, basketball, cross country); Lacey Twp.—Cayli Biel (soccer, basketball, lacrosse); Mainland Reg.—Clayton Sands (baseball); Middle Twp.—Ishika Patel (swimming); Millville—Emily Thompson (soccer, swimming, lacrosse); Oakcrest—Mike O'Brien (soccer, basketball, lacrosse); Ocean City—Gannon Brady (basketball, baseball); Pinelands Reg.—Carly Brunke (volleyball, lacrosse); Pleasantville—Noel Gonzalez (basketball); Southern Reg.—Cristina Ciborowski Escoffrey (girls tennis); Vineland—Stefaniya Zozulya (cross country); Wildwood Catholic—Mia Caso (soccer, track); Wildwood—Leah Benichou (soccer, basketball, softball).

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

