 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NJSIAA plans to run normal state finals this fall; boys individual wrestling tournament to return to Boardwalk Hall in 2022
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOLS

NJSIAA plans to run normal state finals this fall; boys individual wrestling tournament to return to Boardwalk Hall in 2022

{{featured_button_text}}
State Wrestling Tournament Finals

Finals of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

ROBBINSVILLE — The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association plans to run its normal state tournaments this fall, it announced at its meeting on Wednesday. 

If a team cannot play in a tournament because of COVID-19 before the tournament begins, the team will be replaced in the bracket.

The bracket, however, will not be reseeded.

If a team cannot play because of COVID-19 once the tournament starts, that team will forfeit.

“Student-athletes take this seriously,” NJSIAA Executive Director Colleen Maguire said. “Keep yourself healthy, keep your teammates healthy. We are back in business. We’re going to be giving out trophies.”

New wrestling weight classes

There will be new weight classes for girls and boys wrestling in 2021-22.

The National Federation of State High School Associations in April gave states the options of choosing between 12, 13 or 14 weight classes for wrestling.

The NJSIAA chose 14 weight classes for boys and 12 for girls.

The boys weight classes are: 106 pounds, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157, 165, 175, 190, 215, 285.

The girls weight classes are: 100, 107, 114, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 165, 185, 235.

The NJSIAA also announced that the girls state individual wrestling championships will be held Feb. 20 at Phillipsburg.

The boys individual championships will be held March 3-5 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Maguire said holding the girls championships at Phillipsburg instead of Atlantic City will result in more opportunities — such as additional wrestleback rounds — for girls.

Other news

A committee will seed the fields for the state Non-Public A and B football playoffs, Maguire said.

In other football news, Maguire said public school regional finals and state Non-Public finals will be held at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 26-27 and Rutgers University Nov. 26-28. Rutgers will also host games Dec. 3-4.

The executive committee met Wednesday in person at NJSIAA headquarters on Route 130 for the first time since Feb. 12, 2020. The pandemic had forced the committee to hold its monthly meetings virtually since then.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News