NJSIAA needs to end the use of replay in high school football: Must Win

The second and much more controversial replay came when East Orange beat Clifton in three overtimes Sunday.

East Orange scored the winning TD when it returned a goal line fumble 100 yards.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The play was controversial because video replay seemed to show the Clifton ball carrier breaking the plane of the goal line and scoring a TD before the fumble.

Whether replay went for or against your team, there are a couple of big problems with replay in the high school title games.

First, it was not used for every play. In the Wilson/Creek game, a Wilson running back appeared to step out of bounds just after midfield during a 43-yard run that gave the Tigers the ball at the Cedar Creek 20-yard line and set up the final sequence that led to the video review.

The out-of-bounds play was not reviewable because it was not a TD or a turnover. But if replay is available, why not use it to get every play right?

The second problem with replay is on many Sunday afternoons, the NFL struggles with it. If the NFL can't get it right, how are high schools supposed to manage it?

High school coaches are not NFL coaches.