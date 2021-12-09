NJSIAA needs to end the use of replay in high school football: Must Win

Clifton School District Superintendent Danny Robertozzi didn’t mince words at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association executive committee meeting Wednesday morning.
The NJSIAA used video replay for touchdowns and turnovers during the recent high school football championship games at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers SHI Stadium.
Replay impacted two games at Rutgers this past weekend — Cedar Creek’s 35-34 win over Woodrow Wilson in the South/Central Group III game and East Orange’s 30-24 win over Clifton in the North Jersey Group V game.
The replays, especially in the Clifton/East Orange game, created a stir to say the least.
Robertozzi on Wednesday called the use of replay on the winning touchdown in the Clifton's loss a travesty.
“I can’t even call it a controversy,” he said. “If we’re going to use instant replay, we have to get it right.”
The NJSIAA to its credit is not hiding from the issue.
Executive director Coleen Maguire said everything was on the table in regards to future replay use. She said the organization would consult with national officials and the state’s leagues and coaches before making a decision on whether video replay will be used going forward.
“We’re going to have to take a hard look at it,” she said, “and make sure we have confidence in it.”
The NJSIAA used video replay during select regular season games in 2018 and 2019. But it was abandoned last year and this season because of the pandemic.
It was reinstituted for the regional championship and state non-public title games.
The Cedar Creek/Wilson review play came with 10 seconds left in Saturday's game.
Wilson trailed by one point and had the ball on fourth-and-goal at the Cedar Creek 7-yard line. Running back Naz’si Oglesby slipped out of the backfield and caught a swing pass from quarterback Devin Kargman. Oglesby headed for the goal line. Pirates linebacker C.J. Resto tackled him 6 inches short of the goal line with 10 seconds left.
But officials quickly announced the play was under review.
Everyone in the stadium seemed to stare at the giant video board above one of the stadium’s end zones. Wilson fans cheered when one angle was shown. Pirates fans roared when another angle was shown.
Finally, the officials confirmed the call on the field that Oglesby had been stopped short of the goal line.
The second and much more controversial replay came when East Orange beat Clifton in three overtimes Sunday.
East Orange scored the winning TD when it returned a goal line fumble 100 yards.
The play was controversial because video replay seemed to show the Clifton ball carrier breaking the plane of the goal line and scoring a TD before the fumble.
Whether replay went for or against your team, there are a couple of big problems with replay in the high school title games.
First, it was not used for every play. In the Wilson/Creek game, a Wilson running back appeared to step out of bounds just after midfield during a 43-yard run that gave the Tigers the ball at the Cedar Creek 20-yard line and set up the final sequence that led to the video review.
The out-of-bounds play was not reviewable because it was not a TD or a turnover. But if replay is available, why not use it to get every play right?
The second problem with replay is on many Sunday afternoons, the NFL struggles with it. If the NFL can't get it right, how are high schools supposed to manage it?
High school coaches are not NFL coaches.
High school players are not NFL players.
And high school officials are not NFL officials.
It’s simply not fair to put high school officials under the same high-definition microscope their professional counterparts face.
I can’t help but think some officials in the title games changed the way they operated knowing some plays had the potential to be reviewed.
Technology is supposed to make life simpler.
Not always.
In the midst of writing this column, my phone stopped working. Panic ensued.
I rushed to my cell carrier’s nearest store.
Turned out my phone needed a “soft reset.” Problem solved.
When it comes to high school football, replay needs a reset.
Controversial replay decisions aren't fair to the losing or winning team.
Rutgers and MetLife are memorable settings for title games. But let’s remember even though we’re in an NFL or college stadium, it’s still a high school football game for everybody involved.
If we can live with human error and don’t need replay at the season opener in August or a big division game on a chilly Friday night in November, we don’t need it for championship games.
Mike McGarry’s Must Win column runs in Friday’s Press of Atlantic City.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
