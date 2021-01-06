 Skip to main content
NJSIAA members to vote on state public school football playoff
NJSIAA members to vote on state public school football playoff

Hammonton vs Jackson Memorial

Hammonton’s Hunter MacDuff #86 scores a touchdown against Jackson Memorial in the first half of CJ Group 4 title football game at Hammonton High School Friday Nov 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

New Jersey high school football fans will have to wait until next week to see if New Jersey takes another step toward true state champions in public school football.

A proposal to eliminate a sentence in Article IX of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association constitution reads: “no state championship shall be declared in football” will be considered during the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association annual general membership meeting Wednesday morning.

Two-thirds of the schools that participate in the virtual meeting must approve the change. The results of the vote will be announced at the NJSIAA executive committee Jan. 13.

If changed, New Jersey public schools could play to a state championship, beginning 2022. Wednesday’s proposal is the continuation of a debate that seemingly began when the New Jersey postseason started in 1974. New Jersey is one of the few states that does not play to a state champion. New Jersey public schools are currently a game away from state champions. Since 2018, the season has ended with regional championship games that are essentially state semifinals. There were no playoffs in 2020 because of COVID-19.

