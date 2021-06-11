 Skip to main content
NJSIAA members approve public football state championships plan
NJSIAA members approve public football state championships plan

120919_spt_cedar_20

Cedar Creek plays Hillside at Rutgers Sunday Dec.8, 2019. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)

 Jackie Schear

New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association members approved a plan to crown public school football state champions starting in 2022. 

More than 88 percent of the voting approved the plan, according to the a tweet from the NJSIAA. 

The proposal calls for the following:

• Does not extend the season

• Gives teams the ability to play at least 10 games

• Preserves Thanksgiving rivalries

• Allows teams to open Labor Day weekend

If the general membership approves, the 2022 football season will begin with practices on Aug. 10 and end with state championship games the first weekend of December.

New Jersey high schools took the first step toward true public state champions last month when they voted 318-12 with six abstentions to eliminate a sentence in Article IX of the NJSIAA constitution that reads: “No state championship shall be declared in football.”

New Jersey is one of the few states whose public schools do not play to a state champion. Public schools are currently a game away from crowning state champions. Since 2018, the season has ended with regional championship games that are essentially state semifinals. There were no playoffs in 2020 because of COVID-19.

This is a developing story check back for updates 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

