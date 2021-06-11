NJSIAA members approve public football state championships plan

New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association members approved a plan to crown public school football state champions starting in 2022.
More than 88 percent of the voting approved the plan, according to the a tweet from the NJSIAA.
Update on the NJSIAA Annual Meeting: pic.twitter.com/YLDeKgoGwj— NJSIAA (@NJSIAA) June 11, 2021
The proposal calls for the following:
• Does not extend the season
• Gives teams the ability to play at least 10 games
• Preserves Thanksgiving rivalries
• Allows teams to open Labor Day weekend
If the general membership approves, the 2022 football season will begin with practices on Aug. 10 and end with state championship games the first weekend of December.
New Jersey high schools took the first step toward true public state champions last month when they voted 318-12 with six abstentions to eliminate a sentence in Article IX of the NJSIAA constitution that reads: “No state championship shall be declared in football.”
New Jersey is one of the few states whose public schools do not play to a state champion. Public schools are currently a game away from crowning state champions. Since 2018, the season has ended with regional championship games that are essentially state semifinals. There were no playoffs in 2020 because of COVID-19.
This is a developing story check back for updates
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.