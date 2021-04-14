NJSIAA looks to change high school sports schedule starting in 2022-23

But the shortened season will make it a challenge to schedule basketball events, such as the Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City High School or the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit. It would also seem to make it tougher to schedule county and league tournaments that are often the highlight of the season.

"We're giving them a year notice," Maguire said. "(Conferences and leagues) have to figure it out and get creative. I trust the conferences will figure it out."

Maguire said she's also confident the organizers of basketball showcase events will figure out the new schedule.

"We're providing basketball the same number of days to get their season in that we're providing soccer," she said. "That we're providing softball. Think about it that way. It's time to bring equity to every sport."

Maguire said she's also not worried about club sports filling the gap in the schedules created by the new calendar.

"They're not huge gaps," Maguire said. "I'm here to control what I can control. I'm not going to hijack seasons just to keep others from interfering. I firmly believe kids want to play high school sports. They want to play with classmates, their teammates. They want to wear their school uniform. I'm not going to worry about what third parties are going to do."