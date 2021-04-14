NJSIAA looks to change high school sports schedule starting in 2022-23

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association took a major step toward revamping the high school sports calendar Wednesday morning.
The NJSIAA executive committee passed on first reading a new schedule that would drastically shorten the winter basketball regular season by 25%. The new schedule would probably mean the elimination of several high-profile basketball showcase events.
If passed next month on second reading, the schedule would take effect for the 2022-23 school year.
"It was very important to normalize all of our dates," NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire said. "We're guaranteeing every season, every sport has equal opportunity."
The measure would also make the following changes:
• Reduce the number of games played in all sports.
• Mandate shorter seasons for all sports.
• Provide clear breaks between the seasons.
Maguire said one of the proposal’s primary goals is to increase the ability for multi-sports participation for athletes and provide schools with maximum flexibility to manage their sports seasons in an efficient manner.
"Consistency, especially with the winter," Maguire said of the reasons for the calendar change. "The winter was so splintered. I think we have five different start dates and five different lengths of seasons going on."
The hope is with the clear cut breaks between the seasons life becomes easier for multi-sports athletes. The hope is the new calendar would also boost the number of multi-sport athletes.
"At least providing the opportunities for kids to stay in engaged and continue to participate in multiple sports beyond their freshmen year, beyond their sophomore year, is really the overarching theme behind this proposal," Maguire said.
A separate calendar for the football season will be voted on in June. The biggest change in Wednesday's proposal would be to winter sports, specifically ice hockey and basketball.
The length of most other seasons would remain the same.
The basketball regular season would be shortened from 26 games to 22. In comparison, the baseball season is only reduced from 26 games to 24.
The basketball season in 2022-23 would last 53 days under the new schedule. In 2019-20, the basketball season lasted 71 days.
The ice hockey season would last 53 days in 2022-23 compared to 79 days in 2019-20.
Teams would be able to play regular season games after the NJSIAA postseason began.
"Just because the state tournament starts," Maguire said, "doesn't mean your season is over."
But the shortened season will make it a challenge to schedule basketball events, such as the Battle by the Bay at Atlantic City High School or the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit. It would also seem to make it tougher to schedule county and league tournaments that are often the highlight of the season.
"We're giving them a year notice," Maguire said. "(Conferences and leagues) have to figure it out and get creative. I trust the conferences will figure it out."
Maguire said she's also confident the organizers of basketball showcase events will figure out the new schedule.
"We're providing basketball the same number of days to get their season in that we're providing soccer," she said. "That we're providing softball. Think about it that way. It's time to bring equity to every sport."
Maguire said she's also not worried about club sports filling the gap in the schedules created by the new calendar.
"They're not huge gaps," Maguire said. "I'm here to control what I can control. I'm not going to hijack seasons just to keep others from interfering. I firmly believe kids want to play high school sports. They want to play with classmates, their teammates. They want to wear their school uniform. I'm not going to worry about what third parties are going to do."
Under the new plan, the season schedule for 2022-23 would be as follows:
Fall sports:
Practice for most sports starts Aug. 22
Regular season for most sports starts Sept. 8
Regular seasons ends Oct. 26
Postseason starts Oct. 28
Postseason ends Nov. 13
In the fall, Tournament of Champion team competitions or individual championships may need to be scheduled beyond the end of designated postseason date. If these competitions are held, they must be completed within one week of the end of postseason date. The regular season cannot be shortened to accommodate the TOC or individual championships.
Winter sports:
Practice starts Nov. 28
Regular seasons for most sports starts Dec. 15
Regular season ends Feb. 6
Postseason starts Feb. 8
Postseason ends Feb. 26
In the winter, individual-based post-season events, such as the state individual wrestling championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, and team Tournament of Champions may need to be scheduled beyond the end of the designated postseason date. If these competitions are held, they must be completed within seven days of the end of designated postseason date. The regular season cannot be shortened to accommodate the TOC or individual championships.
Spring sports
Practice for most sports starts March 16
Regular season for most sports starts April 3
Regular season ends May 24
Postseason starts May 25
Postseason ends June 11.
In the spring, Tournament of Champion team competitions or individual championships may need to be scheduled beyond the end of designated postseason date. If these competitions are held, they must be completed within one week of the end of postseason date. The regular season cannot be shortened to accommodate the TOC or individual championships.
