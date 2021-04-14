NJSIAA looks to change high school sports schedule starting in 2022-2023

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association took a major step toward revamping the high school sports calendar.

The NJSIAA executive committee passed on first reading a new schedule that would drastically shorten the winter basketball and wrestling seasons. The new schedule would probably mean the elimination of several high-profile basketball showcase events and also calls into question the future of the individual state wrestling championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

The measure would also reduce the number of games played in all sports, shorter seasons for all sports and provide clear breaks between the seasons.

NJSIAA chief operating officer Colleen Maguire said one of the proposal’s primary goals is to increase the ability for multi-sports participation for athletes.

If passed next month on second reading, the schedule would take effect for the 2022-23 school year.

A separate calendar for the football season will be voted on in June.

Under the new plan, the season schedule for 2022-23 would be as follows:

Fall sports:

Practice for most sports starts Aug. 22