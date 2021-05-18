NJSIAA lifts mask requirement for outdoor high school sporting events

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Tuesday announced that mask will not be required at outdoor scholastic sports events.
NJSIAA Executive Order No. 241 Update: pic.twitter.com/YkzcJ0ft0C— NJSIAA (@NJSIAA) May 18, 2021
Spectators, coaches and athletes will be not required to wear mask if they are participating in an outdoor sport, according to a statement by the NJSIAA.
On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that mask were no longer required outdoors.
However, schools may choose to develop their own mask requirements.
