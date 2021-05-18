 Skip to main content
NJSIAA lifts mask requirement for outdoor high school sporting events
NJSIAA lifts mask requirement for outdoor high school sporting events

Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township softball game

Egg Harbor Township’s Kayla Dollard slides safely into third base as Ocean City’s Anna McCabe attempts to make a tag during Wednesday’s softball game in Ocean City.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Tuesday announced that mask will not be required at outdoor scholastic sports events. 

Spectators, coaches and athletes will be not required to wear mask if they are participating in an outdoor sport, according to a statement by the NJSIAA.  

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that mask were no longer required outdoors. 

However, schools may choose to develop their own mask requirements. 

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

