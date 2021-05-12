NJSIAA begins amendment of sports schedules

“The winter season in this coming year (2021-22) is going to be Nov. 8 through March 20,” she said. “That’s a really big long period of time to be all-in with all these winter sports. My personal take as the person in charge of the staff in this office is that the winter takes a toll on these directors every year, and I watch it happen. It takes years off their tenure at the NJSIAA. We come back from the holidays … and then we’re off and running until March 20. It’s a long run.”

The NJSIAA calendar committee devised the calendar after getting feedback from student athletes through the organization’s student ambassador program.

Football is not included in the new calendar. The state’s schools are slated to vote on a football schedule at the NJSIAA general membership meeting in June.

Transfer rules

The NJSIAA has tried for years to address the issue of high-profile athletes transferring from school to school in search of better athletic environments.

The organization took the first step in another solution Wednesday.

The executive committee approved on first reading a proposal that would ban any athlete who transferred after opening day in any sport from the postseason.