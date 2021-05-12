NJSIAA begins amendment of sports schedules

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Wednesday began to amend its proposal to revise the high school sports calendar.
The amendments dealt primarily with ice hockey, swimming and basketball in the winter season. The revisions basically add a week to the winter season and increase the number of games hockey teams can play. Still to be decided is when the postseason would start for winter sports. The amendments came after the NJSIAA received feedback from state coaches and athletic directors.
The NJSIAA executive committee passed the amended calendar on first reading with two no votes Wednesday. If it passes on second reading at the committee’s June meeting, it will take effect for the 2022-23 school year.
The NJSIAA calendar committee developed the revised calendar to provide a consistent number of days for the fall, winter and spring seasons. The calendar is also designed to provide clear breaks between the seasons and bring equity to all sports. A third goal is to provide schools with scheduling flexibility.
Wildwood athletic director Sean Olson was one of the two no votes. He raised concerns during the meeting about new calendar’s impact on participation and opportunities for athletes.
“I know the role that athletics play and how that relates to academics and discipline within a building,” he said. “I’m concerned with what (high school athletes) are doing in that off time because there are so many benefits from being involved in sports.”
Under the amendments in 2022-23, the ice hockey and swimming regular seasons would begin Dec. 8. The basketball regular seasons would start Dec. 15. All winter sports, including their postseasons, would end by March 5.
Under the new schedule, the high school basketball seasons would be reduced from 93 regular and postseason days in 2021-22 to 81 days in 2022-23. Postseason starting dates will be determined in the future, according to the proposal.
“NJSIAA staff will separately determine the dates for all tournaments, but no sport will be permitted to go beyond the “last day” listed,” the amended proposal stated. “The only exception that will be made is for possible facility-related reasons that are beyond NJSIAA’s control.”
Individual sports committees will also determine if Tournament of Champions are held in each sport. For example, the NJSIAA Basketball Committee will determine if the basketball TOC continues for the 2022-23 season and beyond.
The amended proposal also increases the number of games ice hockey teams can play from 20 to 22.
The number of games for each sport does not include games played in county or league tournaments or the state tournament. teams can play regular-season contests after the state tournament begins.
NJSIAA executive director Colleen Maguire said during Wednesday morning’s executive committee meeting that she feels strongly that the winter season — the longest of the three sports seasons — must have a consistent end date. She said the long winter season take its toll on the NJSIAA staff.
“The winter season in this coming year (2021-22) is going to be Nov. 8 through March 20,” she said. “That’s a really big long period of time to be all-in with all these winter sports. My personal take as the person in charge of the staff in this office is that the winter takes a toll on these directors every year, and I watch it happen. It takes years off their tenure at the NJSIAA. We come back from the holidays … and then we’re off and running until March 20. It’s a long run.”
The NJSIAA calendar committee devised the calendar after getting feedback from student athletes through the organization’s student ambassador program.
Football is not included in the new calendar. The state’s schools are slated to vote on a football schedule at the NJSIAA general membership meeting in June.
Transfer rules
The NJSIAA has tried for years to address the issue of high-profile athletes transferring from school to school in search of better athletic environments.
The organization took the first step in another solution Wednesday.
The executive committee approved on first reading a proposal that would ban any athlete who transferred after opening day in any sport from the postseason.
“It is our opinion,’ Maguire said, “that transfers during the regular season can be disruptive to the competitive balance that exists at the start of a season and could potentially displace student-athletes that are in place on a team.”
Athletes who currently transfer before a season’s mid-point in each sport are eligible for the postseason. Those who transfer after the mid-point are not eligible for the state tournament.
